Max Verstappen takes a funny dig at Lewis Hamilton's car

Ever since the commencement of the Bahrain pre-season testing session, there has been a lot of chatter in the paddock regarding Lewis Hamilton's much-anticipated W13. Several people have gone on to question the legality of the car, which has completely transformed since the last time we saw it in Barcelona, especially when it comes to the sidepod design.

While reigning world champion Max Verstappen has claimed that he is not in a position to comment on the legality of the car, he hilariously revealed that he certainly doesn't like the esthetic of it. As reported by The Express, the Dutchman shared his thoughts on the 2022 Mercedes challenger, saying:

“I don’t know if the W13 is legal - but it’s quite ugly, isn’t it? It doesn’t look good, even the color.”

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 W13’s been on a diet since Barcelona! We still have a lot of work to do but proud of how hard this team is pushing. W13’s been on a diet since Barcelona! We still have a lot of work to do but proud of how hard this team is pushing. 👊 https://t.co/n1nrMFTrbp

Meanwhile, Sky Sports quoted Max Verstappen as saying that he is "not worried" about the new W13. He said:

“I’m not concerned. We can only focus on ourselves, I said this so many times last year and that’s what we’ve got to do again this year. Even if the car looks different, there are so many unknown things still that we need to learn about. So I’m not worried at all.”

The 24-year-old is determined to defend his title this year. One can, however, easily assume that Lewis Hamilton will be back this season to fight for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

Documentary on Lewis Hamilton coming to Apple TV+

Producers of Drive to Survive Box to Box films, along with Lewis Hamilton, Penni Thow, and One Community, are bringing a feature documentary based on the seven-time world champion to Apple TV+. The yet-unnamed project will be directed by Matt Kay.

9to5Mac.com @9to5mac Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton subject of upcoming Apple TV+ documentary 9to5mac.com/2022/03/10/lew… by @aamcdani Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton subject of upcoming Apple TV+ documentary 9to5mac.com/2022/03/10/lew… by @aamcdani

In a statement from Apple, the intentions with the documentary were revealed as:

“Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade.”

The Mercedes driver is now set to charge into the 2022 season after a difficult loss at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

Edited by Anurag C