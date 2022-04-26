Max Verstappen teases special helmet design for upcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP

Ahead of the inaugural 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix, reigning world champion Max Verstappen has teased his special helmet design for the race. With Red Bull colors blue and red, the new helmet has a tropical look with palm trees, representing the coastal city of Miami in Florida, US.

Known as "The Magic City," Miami is popular for its gorgeous beaches and beautiful warm weather. The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place from May 7 to 9, marking the first of two race weekends in the US scheduled in this season's calendar.

Max Verstappen had a dominant weekend at Imola and walked away from Italy with a whopping 34 points. His performance has now put him up to second in the drivers' standings with a 27-point gap to championship leader Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman will certainly be hoping to have another strong weekend to catch up to the Ferrari driver.

"We consistently work with Pirelli" - Max Verstappen on improvements to be made with the 2022 tires

The new generation of F1 cars and drastic regulatory changes were aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and overtaking. Max Verstappen, however, thinks that there are areas that the Pirelli tires could be worked on over the year.

At the post-race press conference in Imola, the Red Bull driver detailed his expectations from Pirelli over the next few months, saying:

“When we get close [to another car] you burn your tyres a bit more than you would like and they overheat a bit more. But we consistently work with Pirelli anyway about what we would like and what we would like to improve. So it’s also very hard for them because it’s a completely new concept. We haven’t really done a lot of testing, so I’m sure now in the coming months or maybe for next year we can improve things.”

Speaking about the wet-weather tires, the 24-year-old added, saying:

“The extremes you would only want to use when there is a lot of water because as soon as that starts to clear, they are actually very slow because then you very quickly want to swap to an intermediate, but they don’t really clear the water as well naturally. But even when there is just a tiny bit of standing water, because the warm-up is quite poor at the moment, it’s just super-hard to drive.”

The size of the tires has increased from 13 inches to 18 this year to allow for closer racing.

