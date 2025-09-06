Max Verstappen trolls Lewis Hamilton after breaking his all-time F1 lap record at Monza

Max Verstappen took a hilarious dig at Lewis Hamilton after breaking the seven-time F1 champion's lap record at Monza. The Red Bull driver earned pole position for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix with a lap time of 1:18.792, which was 0.095 seconds quicker than Hamilton's 2020 pole lap with Mercedes at the 3.6-mile circuit, which had a time of 1:18.887 and was F1's quickest lap ever on average speed.

Verstappen's average speed on the pole lap was 264.682 kmph (164.465 mph), 0.320 kmph quicker than Hamilton's 2020 pole average of 264.362 kmph (164.267 mph). In the media pen after the qualifying session, the Dutchman was asked what it meant to break his Ferrari rival's record, which was set during his era of dominance with Mercedes.

Max Verstappen began his reply on a serious note, highlighting the difference in the track repavements at Monza in 2025 compared to 2020, and how the Mercedes W11 of Lewis Hamilton could go even faster at the track this year. However, the four-time F1 champion ended his answer with a dig at Hamilton.

"I mean, its also the new asphalt, different curbs, the track has also just gotten quicker. I think if you put the 2020 Mercedes here, you'll go quicker. Especially if you put me in that car. Then we go even faster," Verstappen said via Viaplay.

The Mercedes W11 was one of F1's most dominant cars ever created, which Lewis Hamilton exploited to the maximum to break multiple records in 2020. Unfortunately, his first time at Monza with Ferrari was disappointing, as he qualified fifth behind teammate Charles Leclerc. With a five-place grid penalty carried over from the Dutch GP weekend, the 40-year-old will start P10.

Nico Rosberg blown away by Max Verstappen's Monza qualifying in a Red Bull 'unworthy' of pole

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri at the F1 Italian GP - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Even though McLaren has dominantly taken over the constructors' crown this season, Max Verstappen's pole lap at Monza made the Woking outfit's challengers seem inferior. He was over seven-hundredths quicker than Lando Norris in P2 and nearly two-tenths quicker than Oscar Piastri in P3 in a tight qualifying session.

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who interviewed Verstappen post-qualifying, later named the Dutchman one of F1's best drivers ever because of his unexpected pole in Red Bull's RB21, which wasn't the quickest car on the grid.

"We know he is one of the five greatest F1 drivers of all time. Drives like today just prove that," Rosberg said on the Sky F1 broadcast. "It’s unbelievable what he’s able to do.

I don’t think the car was worthy to be on pole position in that way, but he just pulled out the magic in the last moment. And especially in the last moment when the pressure is the highest, that is when he delivered phenomenally perfect laps."

Max Verstappen will start on pole for the fifth time this season and the 45th time with Red Bull at the Italian GP on Sunday. Though he has won twice at Monza, he expects the race to be "complicated," considering Red Bull's volatile performance this season compared to McLaren.

