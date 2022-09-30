Max Verstappen wishes Ferrari was 'still in the fight' for 2022 F1 title

Max Verstappen wishes Ferrari were in the title fight with their competitive form in 2022. The Dutchman believes that although it's easy for him, his rivals in the fight are what the sport needs.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2022 Singapore GP, the Dutchman said:

“I mean it is two-sided. Yes, in one way I would have liked them to have been still in the fight. From my side, of course, it is still nice to win in a more calm way. But I think it is very good to see that they are very competitive this year compared to the last few years and I think that is what F1 needed.”

While the 2022 championship is a one-sided domination for Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the Dutchman wishes Ferrari were in the championship battle. The reigning champion feels the sport needs his scarlet rivals in the fight to make the title bout interesting, as Ferrari hail their renewed competitive form from 2019.

Max Verstappen reckons practice in his younger years helped him navigate around the adaptability of new cars

Max Verstappen believes his karting years and junior racing years were responsible for him developing the skillset to easily adapt to new tools. The Dutch driver feels driving the car aids him in understanding it better.

Explaining his ability to seamlessly adapt to the cars under the new regulations, the Red Bull driver said:

“It is practice as well and a general understanding of what to do. I think from a young age my dad has been making me try and understand, not only the changes on the car at the time, because at the end of the day the mechanics are a lot more advanced in Formula One. Going out and actually really feeling what is the difference and understanding what you have to do to try and go faster and really trying to adapt to that as quick as possible.”

The Red Bull champion currently leads the championship standings by 116 points and is expected to wrap up the title at the Singapore GP. However, with the unpredictability of the night race circuit, it will not be as smooth sailing as he might expect.

Max Verstappen will also be celebrating his 25th birthday ahead of the street race in Marina Bay.

