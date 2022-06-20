"Maybe in the second half of the season George can do the experiments!" - Lewis Hamilton on being test subject for Mercedes' set-up tinkering

Lewis Hamilton was overjoyed after securing the second podium of possibly the toughest season of his career at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. He hinted that it may be time to give up the role of Mercedes' guinea pig this season.

In the post-race drivers' press conference, the seven-time world champion admitted that George Russell could now take up the experimental role. He said:

“Yeah, maybe in the second half of the season George [Russell] can do the experiments! We’re just trying to work…we’re just trying to progress as a team. And yeah, I think moving forward, I think we’ll be a little bit more cautious on doing too many experiments as it really does hinder you through the weekend, especially if you only have practice one and two in the dry and don’t get a FP3, for example.”

He continued:

“So yeah, I think there’s lots of learnings from this weekend, and improvements that we can make moving forwards.”

Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell has been driving with different set-ups over the last few races, an attempt made by the Silver Arrows team to find solutions to its lack of performance, resulting in quite a disparity between the overall results achieved by both drivers.

"It'll be interesting for us there" - Lewis Hamilton excited to return to Silverstone

Taking the momentum from a strong P3-finish in Canada, Lewis Hamilton is thrilled to return to the United Kingdom for his home race.

Admitting that he is unsure about where the team is likely to stand given the existing porpoising issues, the Briton said:

“I think we’re better in medium and high-speed corners probably, than we are in the low-speed corners so I…but we have bouncing, so I don’t know how it’s going to be through Copse and all those places. Max [Verstappen] doesn’t know what I’m talking about – but Carlos [Sainz] knows what I’m saying. So, it’ll be interesting for us there. But yeah, really excited to get back to the UK, the weather’s incredible right now, so I hope it’s the same next week.”

Heading into the 2022 British Grand Prix, the 37-year-old stands sixth in the Driver Standings, with 77 points to his name.

