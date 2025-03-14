Max Verstappen's contract situation with Red Bull had been a key point during last year's silly season. While the Dutchman has continued to stay at Milton Keynes, a report has circulated the paddock suggesting McLaren had approached Verstappen's camp to inquire about his services before signing Oscar Piastri on a long-term contract.

Ad

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had flirted with the idea of getting Verstappen on board the Brackley-based squad amid the frenzy going on at Red Bull during the initial phase of the 2024 season. Though the 27-year-old affirmed his faith in the team and the German giant moved on by promoting Kimi Antonelli to the F1 team, a single team was still on the lookout for the reigning champion.

Despite McLaren and Max Verstappen tussling for wins last year, the British team, as reported by De Telegraaf, inquired about the Dutchman's current contract details. Moreover, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown admitted that the team had asked about Verstappen's availability but claimed it was purely to obtain information.

Ad

Trending

However, this inquiry did not go through, as the reigning champion continues on his F1 journey with Red Bull. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri signed a multi-year contract with the Woking-based squad ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is mundane about Red Bull's pace around the Albert Park Circuit

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Practice - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen had affirmed his loyalty to the team last year when speculations surrounding his tenure at the Austrian giant were at their peak. Though this was able to induce trust within its personnel, the four-time champion will require a car that can fight for the championship this year.

Ad

On the other hand, the Red Bull RB21 has not looked so nimble during the free practice sessions. Verstappen had to fight the car with understeer on multiple occasions and completed a mediocre 43 laps during the two practice sessions.

Reflecting on the car's pace ahead of the race on Sunday, March 16, Max Verstappen said (via Verstappen.com):

"The balance wasn’t bad, but for some reason we couldn’t find the grip. There aren’t really any balance issues, so it will be hard to solve. But it’s not completely unexpected; I’m not positively or negatively surprised by our pace. We’ve not really performed well around here since the track resurfacing. But it’s the same for everyone so we have find some more pace."

Ad

While the RB20's successor seems to be struggling in dry conditions, rain can change up the pecking order. The Australian Grand Prix is slated to take place in wet weather conditions, which can lay more emphasis on driver skill than a car's performance ceiling.

So, there is a high chance that the reigning champion will be hoping for a wet race on Sunday to increase his chances of starting the 2025 campaign on the front foot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback