McLaren boss on Daniel Ricciardo: Happy to be in a position to have a good beer together

McLaren team principal Andres Seidl is glad that Daniel Ricciardo still has a great relationship with him and the team, despite the events that unfolded in 2022. Speaking ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Seidl felt the Australian had handled the delicate situation with his dismissal very gracefully.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi about Daniel Ricciardo's future in the sport, the German said:

“I am simply happy that, if you look also at today or also the farewell we had in the company with him this week or the farewell barbeque we had on Thursday is something I am very happy with. That we are still in a position to have a good relationship, that we are in a position to still have a good dinner and a laugh together and a good beer.”

“Because in the end, we all love the sport, because it's also a team sport, and it's about the people including the drivers that are involved in the sport. That's why I am simply wishing him all the best for the future and looking forward to still seeing him around.”

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season despite having a year remaining on his contract with McLaren. While this could have led to animosity, Seidl claimed that Ricciardo still has a positive relationship with him and the team. He pointed to the Australian's farewell dinner and barbecue as an example, which occurred on cordial terms despite the intense situation that unfolded throughout the season.

McLaren boss lauds Daniel Ricciardo as an individual and praises his character

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl hailed Daniel Ricciardo's character and nature while explaining to Sportskeeda the challenges that the driver handled throughout the 2022 season. Despite having to drive an underperforming car, followed by being bought out of his contract, Ricciardo handled the situation gracefully, leading to Seidl appreciating his personality.

Explaining the complicated scenarios that unfolded throughout the 2022 season involving Daniel Ricciardo, Seidl said:

“When I think about Daniel and his future, the most important thing for me is that I see that he is happy with whatever he is doing next and he is happy with the decisions he has made for himself. That's the most important thing in life in the end. And I am very happy, seeing how, in which good mood he is as well.”

“And in the end, if we look also at our season this year, there were two big challenges that we had. First big challenge was starting the season definitely on the back foot with the brake issues that we had and with the performance that hasn't been at the level that we wanted to have going into this season. But of course, the second big challenge was handling together with Daniel, the difficult situation we have been in together and it was tough to have all these open and honest discussions as well about the situation we were in.”

“At the same time, I have to say, looking at how Daniel was handling the situation together with me as well, is something I really appreciate it. And it showed also what a world-class guy he is, in terms of character and personality because we all have seen situations in the past, where, let's say, such challenges can take a team apart as well. That's something I really appreciate it, and I am always grateful for as well, how he was dealing with that situation.”

As Daniel Ricciardo sat down for his final media session with Sportskeeda and others ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, his smile indicated his satisfaction with his decision to take a sabbatical from the sport. The Australian also told Sportskeeda that he would recharge and re-evaluate his future in the sport with the impending break. Soon after, however, Red Bull announced him as their third driver, marking a delightful homecoming for the driver to a team that brought him into the sport.

