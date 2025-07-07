"McLaren is so easy to hate": Fans left furious as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seemingly ignore Nico Hulkenberg in the podium celebrations

Fans were left furious with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the McLaren drivers seemingly ignored Nico Hulkenberg at the British GP podium celebration. This happened when the McLaren drivers were celebrating their P1 and P2, and seemingly left Hulkenberg alone on the podium.

The 2025 British GP saw Hulkenberg pick up his first-ever F1 podium in his decade-long career. In all his 241 race starts, he never won a podium until this race at Silverstone, where he finished behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

With this, the German driver also delivered the team's first podium since 2012, which is more than a decade. As a result, it was of immense importance for the Sauber driver. However, his celebration on the podium did not turn out the way he would have wanted, fans reckoned.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Norris and Piastri were celebrating on the podium among themselves, while Hulkenberg remained on the other side of the podium, celebrating alone. As the footage surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media account to share their reactions.

Here are some reactions taken from X:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "McLaren is so easy to hate."

"McLaren is so easy to hate."

"Absolute fucking losers that papaya team," wrote a fan.

"Absolute fucking losers that papaya team," wrote a fan.

"Nobody likes McLaren," Another fan wrote.

"Nobody likes McLaren," Another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Nico got the most depressing podium."

Another fan wrote, "Nico got the most depressing podium."

A fan wrote, "I think this is the moment that I stop rooting for McLaren. Nico deserved much better. Max and Lewis would have drenched him."

A fan wrote, "I think this is the moment that I stop rooting for McLaren. Nico deserved much better. Max and Lewis would have drenched him."

"Nico deserves better than those 2 losers on his first podium. Par for the course," wrote another fan.

"Nico deserves better than those 2 losers on his first podium. Par for the course," wrote another fan.

Nico Hulkenberg shares his thoughts on racing with Lewis Hamilton in closing laps

Nico Hulkenberg (L) of Kick Sauber and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the British GP, Nico Hulkenberg opened up about his battle with Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps. Speaking to the media, here's what the German driver said, via F1.com:

"Today, I think I was in denial until the last pit stop, then when I heard we had gapped Lewis quite a bit with the one extra lap I was like, ‘Okay, this is good! This is some breathing space! But then he was catching quite quickly.

"The pressure was there, it was an intense race, but we didn’t crack. No mistakes and obviously really, really happy with that. Obviously I was thinking that Lewis is going to give it all in front of his home crowd and I was like, ‘Sorry guys – it’s also my day!’ I’ve got to stick my neck out."

Nico Hulkenberg crossed the checkered Flag five seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Even though the seven-time world champion was catching Hulkenberg rapidly, it was too late for him to put up an intense challenge.

