"McLaren failed to extract the potential that he has" - Sebastian Vettel 'saddened' by Daniel Ricciardo's exit at the end of 2022 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel empathized with his retirement having an effect on Daniel Ricciardo being pushed out of McLaren. The German driver felt sorry for the Australian and felt that the Woking-based squad had failed to extract the best out of his former teammate.

Speaking at Thursday's drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP, the four-time world champion said:

“I have too much empathy for a Formula 1 driver, but very saddened by hearing what’s going to happen to Daniel [Ricciardo]. I think it’s a very, very difficult situation to be in. I think he’s still one of the best drivers. I raced against him. I had the pleasure to race against him and the not so pleasurable side of getting beaten by him years ago, and I still think he has very, very much to offer.’’

He continued:

“I don’t know the details, but I guess McLaren failed to extract the potential that he has. And It’s sad to see that he’s been put in a difficult position. But I wish him, obviously, all the best and I’m sure that ultimately the talent he has, and the qualities he has, will shine through.’’

The Aston Martin driver also revealed that he was saddened to hear of the rippled effect his retirement had on the driver market and particularly on his former Red Bull teammate. The catalytic effect of his retirement led to Fernando Alonso replacing him at Aston Martin and Ricciardo being replaced potentially by Oscar Piastri.

On being asked about his views on the ripple effect his retirement had on the driver market, Sebastian Vettel said:

“I didn’t follow any news in the break, just because it felt like a good strategy not to follow. I mean, I’m interested in what’s going on, you know, with the regs and with the cars and all of these things but I thought it was it was a good choice to not follow any Formula 1 news. So I had a couple of phone calls in the break, and, you know, people from the outside, sort of friends and stuff that I got to see, they filled me in of what’s going on. I heard it was quite turbulent. But I actually don’t know what the current state is.”

Sebastian Vettel felt liberated after announcing his retirement

The German champion felt he was burdened by keeping the decision of his retirement to himself and was content once he finally announced it. Admitting that his decision is yet to affect him, Sebastian Vettel feels it will be difficult to reflect upon his long career in the sport in the next nine races. Overwhelmed by the reactions he received after announcing his retirement, Vettel was grateful for the support he received from fans and the motorsport fraternity.

Reflecting upon the decision to retire and its effect on him, Sebastian Vettel said:

“You know the people around me expected it to be, saying that, you know, I received…which was great, I received an overwhelming, to be fair, so many congratulations and support after the announcement in Hungary. I find it difficult to reflect all these years, in just a short time. So maybe it will hit me at some point later on. But yeah, I just enjoyed the break. The fact that the decision or the fact that I was carrying this decision around with me for such a long time in a way that it’s out felt quite liberating.”

While the German’s retirement wasn’t a shock to many, it did seem as though he was forced to retire due to Aston Martin’s underwhelming car. Sebastian Vettel has not yet announced his plans for after retiring from the sport, but definitely has the potential to participate in the World Endurance Championship, Indy and other motorsport series.

