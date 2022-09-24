"A fantastic leader"- McLaren F1 hires new Chief Communications Officer from renowned football club

McLaren has signed Steve Atkins as the new Chief Communications Officer. A former Chelsea team spokesperson, Atkins has more than thirty years of experience in PR. He was voted the most influential communicator in football from 2020 to 2022.

He has also been listed as one of the top 10 most influential people in PR Week's Power Book since 2016. Atkins left Stamford Bridge after Chelsea got sold to Ted Boehley and new management took over.

Speaking about joining the Woking-based outfit, Atkins said:

"I am delighted to take up the position of Chief Communications Officer at McLaren Racing, an iconic global brand with a unique heritage and outstanding core values. I look forward to working with the hugely talented staff across this storied brand’s five race teams to deliver best-in-class communications for McLaren and its partners."

Atkins also spoke about how the Woking-based outfit is approaching its 60th anniversary and shows no signs of stopping the advancement in the F1 scene. He said:

"As it heads towards its 60th anniversary, McLaren Racing still pushes tirelessly for greater success and seeks to find the advantage and competitive edge in everything it does. I’m thrilled to be joining such an ambitious, innovative and impressive organisation."

Atkins will be reporting directly to the team's Racing CEO Zak Brown, who is also very excited to bring in the PR specialist. Brown was quoted as saying:

"We are very excited to welcome Steve to the McLaren Racing leadership team as our new Chief Communications Officer. Communications has never been more important as we look to achieve our ambitious growth plans. Steve is a fantastic leader and brings a wealth of communications experience from sport and government that will prove invaluable in helping us maximise opportunities and navigate any challenges.

Brown also highlighted Atkin's work experience and how it will be an advantage for the team. Brown said:

"He has a proven track record of delivery in some of the toughest environments. I know he will be a great fit with the team and look forward to him joining and helping us create an exciting future for McLaren Racing."

The Woking-based outfit were recently stuck in the Oscar Piastri saga and remained quiet until the Contract Recognition Board hearing announced that they had a valid contract with the Australian Driver. It was a smart move by the English team.

McLaren must give Oscar Piastri 'time to ramp up'

The English team poached Oscar Piastri from Alpine last month after a month-long drama which resulted in the matter being taken to the Contract Recognition Board.

Andreas Seidl says the young Australian, who replaces Daniel Ricciardo, will be given time to prove himself. He said:

"I am fully aware of the challenge this poses for Oscar. I am fully aware that we need to give him the time to ramp up. I think we’ve shown in the past with Lando that we’re a team that can be a good place for a rookie’s debut in F1."

It will be interesting to see how well the young Australian performs next season.

