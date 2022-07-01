McLaren's Lando Norris launches new clothing range in collaboration with Castore ahead of 2022 F1 British GP

Ahead of the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix this weekend, Lando Norris has launched an exciting new clothing range in collaboration with Castore to celebrate British culture in his upcoming home race. The new line ranges from trendy hoodies, t-shirts, sunglasses, and caps.

With "LN04" written across most of the merchandise, the range follows a basic color scheme of black, white, aqua, and a striking neon yellow, especially on t-shirts, along with the McLaren logo.

Lando Norris also has a brand called 'Quadrant', which combines content related to racing and gaming, and even offers another range of apparel.

Lando Norris admits to being "conflicted" regarding the technical directive for porpoising

The FIA announced a technical directive to intervene to tackle the porpoising issues faced by the 2022 cars earlier in June. The paddock has shown to have mixed feelings for the same, with several drivers unhappy about the mid-season changes, while some admit that safety comes first.

As reported by The Telegraph, Lando Norris admitted that he had conflicting feelings regarding the directive, saying:

“My main concern is that it is fair for everyone – ideally you would implement any changes post-season – but inevitably it is going to affect some more than others. Obviously, we have designed our car one way, with a certain philosophy in mind, and it could move things more in our direction or away from it. We shall see. There are people far brainier than me tasked with working it out.”

Admitting that he is not really desperate for a regulation change, given that McLaren is not facing significant issues with porpoising, he said:

“I must admit to being a bit conflicted on it. The truth is we are not massively affected by porpoising, so we were not pushing for change. But safety has to come first. If there is a real danger that drivers could have long-term health consequences from the bouncing, or that they could lose focus and crash, then something has to be done. I can see both sides.”

Of all the teams on the 2022 grid, Mercedes is seemingly the one that has struggled with porpoising most significantly. The team's concerns and request for immediate change were a result of the impact the bouncing was having on the drivers' physical well-being, as seen in the severe back pain suffered by Lewis Hamilton at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP earlier last month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far