McLaren’s Oscar Piastri reacts to $75,000,000 NBA megastar Luka Doncic joining Lebron James at LA Lakers

McLaren star Oscar Piastri reacted as Luka Doncic joined Lebron James at the Los Angeles Lakers after a trade-off finalized earlier today. Following the deal, ESPN posted a clip on X showing Lebron meeting Luka after a previous game between the Lakers and the Mavericks.

Reacting to this, Oscar Piastri posted a hilarious picture of himself standing during a race interview with his hair blown away by the wind, depicting that he was 'blown away' by this unexpected collab.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This blockbuster deal was a trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, with the Mavs getting Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

The $75 million-worth Doncic (via Celebrity Net Worth) has played for the Dallas Mavericks since the 2018 season and has been rather impressive. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has also been named NBA All-Star five times. Meanwhile, Lebron James has had an extremely successful career in the NBA. He has played for the Lakers since the 2018 season and continues to be an integral part of the team despite his age.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris prepare for McLaren's "full strength" approach to the 2025 F1 season

The McLaren F1 team showed a very positive development trajectory during the 2024 F1 season, managing to become the fastest team and winning the constructors' championship; the team's first since the 1998 season. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were extremely strong in the second half of the season.

Despite a very strong end to the season, the team is preparing for a bold approach in 2025. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown explained that the team will introduce major changes and not continue with minor tweaks in last year's concept.

"We’re going into next year at full strength," Brown said (via PlanetF1). "I think we’re in a different mindset now in terms of the confidence of the team and the amount of bravery that the team is prepared to take in the development in next year’s car."

He further mentioned that McLaren is taking a "brave risk" in 2025.

"The team is not [saying]: ‘Let’s just tweak a little here and there. The car is pretty good,’" he added. "We’ve got some stuff on next year’s car that is [a] ‘brave risk.’ I think you only get to the front if you try and beat everyone, as opposed to the mindset when we started this year which was like: ‘Let’s just be as good as them.'"

Oscar Piastri debuted in F1 with McLaren in the 2023 season. The team won six races in the 2024 season, out of which, he won two. He has been a promising and competitive driver from the beginning of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback