"We want to just get on with the job" - Mercedes boss expects FIA to announce 2026 F1 power unit details soon

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has urged the FIA to confirm the final draft of the 2026 power unit regulations by the end of the summer this season. The Austrian said that his team “just wants to get on with” developing the new power unit as soon as the regulations are in place, and hopes that the debate does not keep “dragging out”.

Speaking to RaceFans ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, Wolff said:

“We are very keen that the engine regulations are indeed being signed off because we want to just get on with the job. But they also need to be done in the right way and I have sympathy for the FIA to get it right.”

He added, saying:

“I hope we can do this over the summer so we can start the autumn season with engine regulations in place.”

Ahmet Cir @AhmetCirF1



Council was given an update on the 2026 power unit regulations as well, which are ready soon. The FIA announced the decisions of the World Motor Sport Council today, with F1 having some tweaked rules in 2022, including pre-event media day update, fuel temperatures and more.Council was given an update on the 2026 power unit regulations as well, which are ready soon. #F1 The FIA announced the decisions of the World Motor Sport Council today, with F1 having some tweaked rules in 2022, including pre-event media day update, fuel temperatures and more.Council was given an update on the 2026 power unit regulations as well, which are ready soon. #F1 https://t.co/39ErpdsQvP

F1 is currently planning to introduce a brand new power unit for the 2026 season and onwards. While the basics of the new regulations have already been agreed upon by all the concerned parties, such as FOM, power unit manufacturers – both existing and prospective, and the FIA, the final draft of the regulations is yet to be signed off.

Since manufacturers will have less than four years to develop the new power units once the regulations are fully signed off, Toto Wolff believes the FIA must expedite the process.

He, however, conceded that given the number of parties involved, the process is likely to take time. Despite that, he expressed hope that the process wouldn’t keep dragging on for too long. He said:

“I think it’s not easy with all of the incumbents and the new power unit suppliers to really get to a point that we are having detailed regulations that are ready to be signed. But I hope that it’s not dragging out too long.”

Mercedes not being "complacent" over reliability in 2022, despite 100% finishing record

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that his team cannot be complacent about their reliability in 2022, despite their 100 percent finishing record. Wolff warned that their situation can quickly swing the “other way around” if they are not careful. Speaking to Autosport after the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, he said:

“We’re happy about our reliability. But you can’t be complacent about that because it can swing in the other direction very quickly.”

He added, saying:

“Last year, when we look at how we went with the engine, we had the other phenomenon [and lots of problems]. That’s why I don’t want to get too excited too soon.”

Despite their woes this season, Mercedes has been one of the most consistent teams on the grid, with George Russell having scored a top 5 finish in every race so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far