McLaren has started the 2025 season with a strong showing after winning the first two races comfortably. The team's excellence in aerodynamic development has been the key driving factor in catapulting them higher in the pecking order. Witnessing this, Mercedes has come off the leash and deemed the MCL39 to be gentler on the 2025 Pirelli tires.

Ad

After every few seasons, Pirelli has to redevelop its F1 tires for the evolving needs of the sport as cars begin to go faster and faster around a racetrack. This pushes greater amounts of energy through the carcass of the tire and can burn through a set if the tires are not reformulated every few seasons or every season.

The Italian tire maker made the required changes this year, and teams got the hang of the new tire sets at the pre-season testing and the first two races. While McLaren was already reckoned to be the pace leaders early in the season, the MCL39 can seemingly bring the Pirelli tires into the working window more gently and help them stay in the goldilocks zone.

Ad

Trending

This has given the British team an edge over its rivals, and paddock chatter shares the same sentiments. Moreover, Mercedes has been vocal about McLaren's pace advantage due to the tire advantage it enjoys, as team principal Toto Wolff said (via Autoracer):

"They get the tyres up to temperature straight away and are able to manage them by pushing, we have already cooked them after 2 laps." (Translated from Italian)

Ad

A similar statement was shared by Mercedes driver George Russell, who said:

"Tyre management is their strong point. We saw it in Melbourne and we also saw it in the tests in Bahrain. Where tire management will be crucial, they will be even stronger."

With multiple factors helping the MCL39 stay a class above its rivals, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have won the opening two rounds of the 2025 season.

Ad

McLaren's Oscar Piastri shares his thoughts ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri lifting the winner's trophy at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

The Aussie driver emerged as the winner in China. He led the race from pole and always seemed to be in control of the action going on. Piastri's excellent driving saw him reduce his gap to the top of the championship table, and he sits fourth in the interim standings.

Ad

Happy with the result in China and aiming to cut down on the deficit at the next race in Japan, Oscar Piastri said (via McLaren):

"To arrive in Japan after a race win in China is a great feeling, but of course we’re aware that everything resets and we need to push again just as hard. It’s still extremely close at the front so we need to deliver in every area. I’m excited to get back on track and put on a great race for the incredibly passionate Japanese fans."

Piastri is 10 points adrift from Lando Norris, who leads the championship standings after the first two Grand Prix weekends of the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback