Mercedes reserve driver an obvious contender for a seat at the iconic F1 team, according to Pundit

F1 pundit and presenter Lawrence Barretto feels Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher could make a return to the F1 grid if Williams rookie Logan Sargeant continues to underperform for long.

Although the 2023 F1 season is Sargeant's rookie year in the sport, pressure will only continue to increase on him as the days go by. He has not scored any points and is consistently behind his teammate Alex Albon.

In his exclusive piece on F1.com, Barretto initially stated how Logan Sargeant's performance in F1 has been lackluster. Although Williams has tremendously supported the American, he will soon start feeling the pressure as there are many waiting for a seat on the grid.

“Rookie Logan Sargeant has had a solid but unspectacular start to life in Formula 1, and knows he needs to up his game to stick around for another season. Williams has thrown their collective arm around the American’s shoulders and tried to keep the pressure off him in a bid to help him find a rhythm,” the F1 pundit wrote.

Tweet from Mick Schumacher in the Mercedes garage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Furthermore, Barretto mentioned that Mercedes' current reserve driver and former Haas driver Mick Schumacher could potentially replace Logan Sargeant in Williams.

Since Schumacher is with the Silver Arrows, the chances of him getting a seat on the British team increase dramatically. Additionally, the young German has also received massive public praise from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“If he doesn’t, his seat is under threat. Mick Schumacher would be an obvious contender, having briefly had talks with the team last year and having kept his hand in through his Mercedes reserve role, where he has earned public praise for his efforts from [Lewis] Hamilton and [George] Russell,” Lawrence Barretto added.

Mercedes team boss speculates when Mick Schumacher could return to the F1 grid

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has praised his team's reserve driver Mick Schumacher. After a poor stint in Haas, the young German driver had to leave the grid and work as a reserve driver in the Silver Arrows. However, his behind-the-scenes work has not gone unnoticed, as many in the team appreciated his work on the simulator.

Wolff said about Mick Schumacher's future (via Racing News 365):

"We are closed and I would like for Mick to get a seat. He would also deserve that. But the situation for 2024 is so unfavorable. In 2025, a few doors open again."

One of the main plus points for young Schumacher working with the Silver Arrows is that he is not completely out of the F1 loop. There are strong chances that the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher will return soon.