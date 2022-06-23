Mercedes is 'so confusing for everyone' after team's mixed fortunes during 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle recently admitted that he is confused by Mercedes and where the team currently stands this season. This was in reference to Lewis Hamilton describing his W13 as "undriveable" last Friday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix before securing a podium on the same track two days later.

As reported by PlanetF1, Brundle said:

“The Mercedes team are so confusing for everyone at the moment, including themselves. On Friday Lewis declared the car was undriveable, which is indeed exactly how it looked, and in a Sky F1 interview he strongly intimated that it was now about making the best of a bad job for the rest of the long season. Team boss Toto Wolff said similar things to me in an interview having described the car as a ‘s***box’ just a week earlier.”

He continued:

“Then in the race both Mercs were flying along almost on the leading pace.”

Despite securing the World Constructors' Championship for eight consecutive seasons, Mercedes had a rough start in 2022. The package visibly lacks pace and performance when compared to that of Red Bull and Ferrari, as a result of which the German team has failed to secure a race finish higher than third so far this season. Despite this, it currently stands third in the Constructor Standings.

Martin Brundle says Mercedes "fancy their chances" at the 2022 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are heading to their home Grand Prix next weekend. Martin Brundle claimed that the German team appears to be confident of positive results at Silverstone despite its recent struggles.

The TV pundit admitted that Mercedes was unlikely to have secured a podium in Canada had Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez been in the podium fight, but added that the team has certainly shown significant progress. He said:

“To be realistic, if Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez had had normal qualifying and race performances, and had we not had two virtual and then one actual safety car, it would likely have been a solid fifth and sixth for the Merc boys. However, once again there does appear to be a good car under that shrink-wrapped bodywork, and they fancy their chances at Silverstone which is next up.”

While Mercedes may not have been able to keep up the pace as compared to Red Bull and Ferrari, its strong reliability advantage over the two teams has played a massive role in its place in the championship.

