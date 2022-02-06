Mercedes team principal 'wouldn't write off' any team in 2022

Mercedes team executive director Toto Wolff believes it will be difficult to write off any of the teams in the 2022 season. Speaking to Motorsport-Total, the Austrian expressed his excitement for the upcoming F1 season.

Predicting what lies ahead in 2022, the Mercedes boss said:

“I think everything will come together because we all operate under the same budget limit..wouldn’t write off a single team that started development early. That’s exciting. A new era is beginning.”

Wolff explained that the budget caps on team spend will level the playing field to a certain extent in terms of resources and development. The 2022 regulations have created a window of opportunity, even for smaller teams such as Haas, who recently kick-started the car launch season with their 2022 challenger.

Explaining the advantages top teams will have commercially, Wolff said:

“Because of the investments they’ve made in the past.”

According to Wolff, top teams such as Ferrari, Red Bull and his own team could still have an advantage financially from the commercial dividends earned from previous seasons. However, the Silver Arrows chief refuses to write off any of the smaller teams when it comes to performance in 2022.

Mercedes boss believes more teams will win races in 2022

The Brackley-based team’s Executive Director Toto Wolff believes there will be more teams contesting for race wins in 2022. The Austrian hopes 2022 F1 cars will create excitement in the upcoming season.

Outlining his expectations from the 2022 F1 season, Wolff said:

“I think we’ll have exciting races and more teams capable of winning. I hope the cars will be exciting.”

While Mercedes have already fired up their 2022 F1 engine, they will be launching their 2022 F1 challenger on February 18, after rivals Red Bull and Ferrari. The new regulations for the upcoming season will depend on which team nails the aerodynamic regulations and develop their car further over the course of the season.

