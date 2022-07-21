"I watch the races with him"- Michael Schumacher still follows the ongoing F1 season despite poor health, says Ferrari's former team principal

Former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt claims Michael Schumacher is still following the ongoing F1 season despite his poor health. The German suffered a terrible skiing accident in 2013 and has since been out of the public limelight.

Details of the seven-time world champion's health condition have been kept under wraps by his family for personal reasons. Todt, who helped the German driver win five consecutive F1 world titles with Ferrari, claims he doesn't necessarily miss the world champion but misses the kinds of things they would do together. The Frenchman was also instrumental in helping the German driver switch from Benetton Racing to Ferrari.

When asked if Michael Schumacher is in a condition to follow the current age of F1, Jean Todt claimed that the two often watch races together. Speaking to German broadcaster NTV, he said:

“I don’t miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together. I watch the races with Michael.”

The seven-time world champion's son, Mick Schumacher, currently races for Haas and scored his first points in the sport at the 2022 F1 British GP. The young driver then scored points the following weekend in Austria, even winning the Driver of the Day award for his stellar drive.

Michael Schumacher's family does not allow his former manager to meet the world champion

Michael Schumacher's former F1 agent Willi Weber was reportedly hurt by the legendary driver's family by not allowing him to see Schumacher after the latter's skiing accident. It would seem that Jean Todt is allowed special access into the Schumacher home, more than what can be said about Weber.

Despite his intimate ties with the German's family, the talent scout was respectfully asked to stay out of Schumacher's life after his skiing accident in 2013. Weber, however, still misses his old pal and client, respectfully calling him his 'son'.

Weber said of the F1 legend:

“It is impossible to do so with just one word. Let’s see...I would call him a brilliant person who is straightforward and a stubborn guy. He is a fantastic driver from another planet. I would tell him that I will always be there for him, to fix everything. I would tell him I miss him. He was like a son to me and it still hurts me now to talk about it.”

The impact Schumacher has left on the sport is remarkable, with the popular hashtag '#keepfightingmichael' perpetually trending on social media platforms. Fans around the world are hoping to see the legendary driver return to the public eye and maybe even step into a race car once again.

