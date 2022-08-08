Michael Schumacher's undefeated Ferrari F1 car up for grabs if you can shell out $4.9 million

Michael Schumacher's undefeated 1998 Ferrari F300 is up for auction at RM Sotheby's for an estimated value of $4.9 million. The iconic Ferrari was driven by the world champion in his title fight against Mika Hakkinen in 1998.

While the German couldn't pip Hakkinen to take the 1998 title, this particular car, Chassis 187, won all four of the races in which it was entered, making it Schumacher's most dominant Ferrari. As per RM Sotheby's, the F300 is the only car to have entered more than three races and to have won all of them, making it especially valuable.

While RM Sotheby's hasn't listed the exact price of this particular car, another F300 driven by Michael Schumacher sold for a whopping $4.9 million. The car, Chassis 189, was less successful than the 187, making the latter more likely to sell at a higher value.

The car features a 3.0 liter V10 engine which produces 800 horsepower, with a seven-speed sequential gearbox, giving Schumacher all the tools necessary to take on the rest of the grid.

Michael Schumacher still follows F1, says former Ferrari team principal

Former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt claims Michael Schumacher is still following the ongoing F1 season despite his poor health. The German suffered a terrible skiing accident in 2013 and has since been out of the public limelight.

Details of the seven-time world champion's health condition have been kept under wraps by his family for personal reasons. Todt, who helped the German driver win five consecutive F1 world titles with Ferrari, claims he doesn't necessarily miss the world champion but misses the kinds of things they would do together. The Frenchman was also instrumental in helping the German driver switch from Benetton Racing to Ferrari.

Jean Todt claimed that the two often watch races together. Speaking to German broadcaster NTV, he said:

“I don’t miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together. I watch the races with Michael.”

While the Schumacher family have been very welcoming of Todt, the same can't be said of the German's former agent, Willi Weber. The family stopped allowing Weber to meet the seven-time world champion after the latter's accident in 2013.

Fans of the legendary driver are hopeful of seeing Michael Schumacher back in the public eye sometime in the near future and will cheer on his son, Mick, until then.

