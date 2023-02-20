Mick Schumacher approaching his Mercedes reserve role the same way as Alex Albon

Mick Schumacher has stated that he is looking to emulate Williams F1 driver Alex Albon in his approach to dealing with the reserve driver role.

The former Haas F1 driver was dropped by the American team after two seasons at the end of the 2022 season. It was later announced that he would become the reserve driver for Mercedes this season and drive the W14 alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

As per PlanetF1, Schumacher wants to follow in Albon's footsteps as the former Red Bull driver had to sit out the 2021 season to make his return with Williams in 2022. He said:

“I’ll take the same similar approach that Alex did. But more than that, it’s also an opportunity for me to have, instead of one teammate, two teammates to look at and see what they’re doing. Maybe I don’t have a direct comparison because I’m not driving but I know how I would approach it and in that way, I can see what they’re doing and how they approach it."

"Say, if they have an oversteering car, what do they do with the tools? What do they do in terms of driving styles and basically learn from that and hopefully add to my toolbox, seeing some more tools to be able to help me when I come back.”

"I’ve decided that I want to be as fit as I’ve ever been" - Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, who will be on the sidelines this season, revealed his goals for the 2023 season outside the track. He stated that he wanted to remain active and drive in different categories and also prioritize his fitness. Schumacher added:

“I’m planning on doing a lot of driving, or as much driving as I can this year, in different categories and in different cars. This year, I’ve decided that I want to be as fit as I’ve ever been, which I feel I’ve achieved so far, and I’m still planning on getting even fitter until the beginning of the season. Driving-wise, I’m still in the loop very much, and I’m planning on staying there.”

It will be interesting to see if Mick Schumacher can find a seat on the grid for the 2024 season and make a similar return to the track to Albon.

