Haas likely to replace Mick Schumacher with this F1 driver in 2023 season

Haas is reportedly looking at Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi as a possible replacement for Mick Schumacher in the 2023 F1 season.

The Italian driver parted ways with Alfa Romeo at the end of the 2021 season and has since been replaced by Guanyu Zhou in the Italian team.

While Schumacher is still in contention to keep his seat at Haas, the team is reportedly looking for other drivers to replace him next year.

Giovinazzi has now spent nearly a year outside the sport and has also failed to impress in the Formula E series. As reported by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, he might take part in a couple of free practice sessions with Schumacher's team for the American team to evaluate his current level of performance.

Motorsport.com has hailed Antonio Giovinazzi as one of the favorites to pair up with Danish driver Kevin Magnussen at Haas. However, other free agents, such as Nico Hulkenberg and now even Daniel Ricciardo, cannot be discounted from the list of possible Haas drivers in 2023.

Ricciardo's interest in a bottom-of-the-table team like Haas is questionable. However, the Australian might have no option but to seek a contract with the American team if he wants to remain in the sport.

Esteban Ocon wants to pair up with Mick Schumacher at Alpine

Esteban Ocon believes Mick Schumacher will perform better in a competitive car in Alpine and that he has a lot of unexplored potential. One reason why the Frenchman believes the German driver should be part of his team in 2023 is his close rapport with him.

Speaking of Mick Schumacher, whom the Frenchman described as a friend, Ocon said:

“Mick, I think you know, is a good friend of mine, first of all, so if I can help on that, that's no problem but I think he has shown talents in the junior categories as well. He's been very fast, you know.

“Sometimes in Formula 1, it's not easy to perform with a car that's a bit on the back foot. I've had that when I started in F1 and I'm sure you know he's a great guy, and he could perform very well, if he joined a competitive car and at the moment the Alpine is competitive.

He added:

“So, you know, that's just my words, you know there's going to be nothing taken with the team. I don't have the decision to take, but the team knows that this will be my preference.”

Ocon is more than convinced that Mick Schumacher has showcased his talent on his way up to F1. According to him, this makes Schumacher more than suitable to drive in Alpine, which is currently without a second driver.

The Frenchman believes a team like Alpine can help nurture the German's already-impressive skillset, making him a more formidable opponent on the grid. However, as it stands, there is no official news on Schumacher's entry into Alpine.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh