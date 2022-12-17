Mick Schumacher's F1 career could end in 2024 without a return to the grid, predicts former world champion

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg predicts that Mick Schumacher is unlikely to return to the official grid if he is unable to make the most of his opportunity as the Mercedes reserve driver in the upcoming season after being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas.

In his two seasons with the American outfit, the 23-year-old struggled to make much of an impression, especially in the 2022 season, where Kevin Magnussen returned to the team and proved to be far more consistent.

Speaking on Sport1’s AvD Motor & Sport magazine, Nico Rosberg said:

“It was great to have Mick Schumacher on the grid and interesting to follow his performances in the premier class. Unfortunately, it was extremely difficult for him because he had the worst car in the field for long stretches. It’s difficult to set highlights there.”

Rosberg further mentioned:

“Nevertheless, you have to compare him with Kevin Magnussen. There was a lack of consistency, and Magnussen was always there in those moments when the car gave something away. Mick lacked these peaks. Unfortunately, there will now be a break in his GP career for the time being.”

Mercedes announced earlier this week that Mick Schumacher will be the reserve driver for the German team in the 2023 season. Rosberg believes this improves the prospects of the young German returning to the grid in the 2024 season, however, Mick would still need support. The 2016 F1 world champion said:

“Reserve driver at Mercedes, that’s a good option to stay in F1 and keep the chances of coming back somewhere in 2024. But Schumacher would also need a good sponsor to support him financially in his comeback to the grid. If nothing comes of it in 2024, then that would probably be the end with Formula 1.”

Toto Wolff believes Mick Schumacher "deserves a chance"

After announcing that Mick Schumacher will be the reserve driver for the Silver Arrows next season, team boss Toto Wolff spoke about the pressure of delivering in F1, emphasizing that Mick could potentially benefit from taking a year off but remaining on the scene as a reserve driver.

Describing Formula 1 as "brutal," Wolff admitted that he hopes to see Mick Schumacher back on the grid eventually. Speaking on F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast, Toto Wolff said:

"I really like Mick and I like the family – how they have raised their kids with this unbelievably famous name – and I think he deserves a chance. He won [the Formula 2 title] and that is not easy. Things can go against you in your first years in Formula 1."

The Mercedes boss continued:

"He was under pressure to deliver and that doesn’t help, and Formula 1 is brutal. Maybe, in a way, having a year off as a third driver – similar to what Daniel [Ricciardo is doing with Red Bull] – can be good to reassess yourself and bring yourself in a better place and hopefully find a seat again."

Mick Schumacher ended the 2022 F1 season 16th in the drivers' championship.

Poll : 0 votes