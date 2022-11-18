Mick Schumacher's family blasts Guenther Steiner for his treatment of the driver: I hope that he's proud of himself

Mick Schumacher's uncle Ralf Schumacher has lashed out at Guenther Steiner for the way the Haas team principal treated the young driver. The senior Schumacher was critical of Steiner earlier in the season as well and has alluded that there might be some personal issues behind Steiner's behavior towards his nephew.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the news broke that the young Schumacher was not going to be part of the American outfit in the 2023 F1 season, Ralf didn't hold back and said that he hoped the Haas team principal was proud of the way he handled everything. He said:

"If you listened closely, [Mick] saying he had the support from Sebastian explains a lot, and to be honest, the topic is also over for me; but I can only say [to Guenther] congratulations on how you treated a young man, and I hope that he's proud of himself."

The quote was in reference to what Mick Schumacher had said in an interview earlier with Sky Germany. In the interview, the young German side-stepped a question where he was asked if he had the support/backing of the team and Guenther Steiner. Instead, he said:

"I had the support/backing from Sebastian [Vettel], and that made me very happy. I had good communication with the team and we've been constantly working in all the things we could improve."

In his farewell note shared on social media, Mick Schumacher thanked Haas, and while he did admit that the journey had been a bit bumpy, he did not delve deeper into it. He wrote:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally."

He added:

"And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport. It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

Guenther Steiner thanks Mick Schumacher for his contribution to Haas

In the Haas team press release, Guenther Steiner thanked Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team and wished him luck for the future. The press release stated:

"I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years. Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season. While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond."

The debate on how teams should handle young drivers rages on, but it's safe to say that if Haas did not want Schumacher to be part of the team then there was no point in continuing as well.

