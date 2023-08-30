Mick Schumacher working on potential return to the F1 paddock in the 2024 season

Mick Schumacher recently stated that he is still trying to get back on the F1 grid in any way possible. The young German was kicked out of the Haas F1 team at the end of 2022 since he was struggling quite a lot. He was then hired by Mercedes as their reserve and simulator driver.

While working for the Silver Arrows, Mick Schumacher stated that he is still working on getting a seat for the 2024 F1 season. However, he is well aware that time is running out and soon there won't be any seats left for him to occupy.

Speaking to Sky Germany, he said:

“I’m still working on it… Time is running out a bit, but in the end, I have to take my time.”

Most of the F1 teams have nearly locked in their driver lineups for the 2024 F1 season. The only two teams where young Schumacher could have a chance to move to are Alfa Romeo and Williams. However, Zhou Guanyu looks quite strong in the Alfa Romeo outfit, while Williams team principal James Vowles has stated that the team wants to support Logan Sargeant.

Though there were rumors of him returning to F1 with AlphaTauri, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has clearly stated that his team does not have any interest in Schumacher. Only time will tell where Mick Schumacher goes next in his career.

Mick Schumacher could replace Logan Sargeant in Williams, says F1 pundit

If not in 2024, F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto feels that Mick Schumacher could replace rookie Logan Sargeant at Williams some day. Even though Vowles has shown tremendous support for the American rookie, he will soon start expecting some decent results and point finishes from him.

If Sargeant fails to perform even in his second year, there is a strong chance that he could be replaced by Michael Schumacher's son.

In an exclusive piece on F1.com, Barretto wrote:

“Rookie Logan Sargeant has had a solid but unspectacular start to life in Formula 1, and knows he needs to up his game to stick around for another season. Williams has thrown their collective arm around the American’s shoulders and tried to keep the pressure off him in a bid to help him find a rhythm.”

He added:

“If he doesn’t, his seat is under threat. Mick Schumacher would be an obvious contender, having briefly had talks with the team last year and having kept his hand in through his Mercedes reserve role, where he has earned public praise for his efforts from [Lewis] Hamilton and [George] Russell.”

It is safe to say that Mick Schumacher has received massive praise from the Mercedes camp for his simulator work, which will not go unnoticed around the F1 paddock.