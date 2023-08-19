"My lungs filled up with blood": Watch Alex Albon recall surgery complications and near heart failure last season before the 2022 F1 Singapore GP

In 2022, Alex Albon was in a critical situation when he had appendix surgery. The Thai driver was unable to participate in the 2022 F1 Italian GP since he was still recovering from the operation. Though Appendix surgeries are usually not too dangerous, the situation got out of hand in Albon's case.

Speaking on the F1TV documentary Beyond The Limits Season 2, Alex Albon stated how he woke up early in the morning due to pain in his stomach. Soon enough, he was on the operating table for the removal of his appendix. However, things went sideways after his lungs started to fill with blood, and he was only a minute away from heart failure.

"I woke up one Saturday morning at 1 a.m. Had a lot of pain in my stomach, I was like, 'What? What have I eaten?'. Before I knew it, I was under the operating table, it was very relatively simple operation, but it went horribly wrong. My lungs filled up with blood. It was quite a serious situation. At the time, I was about a minute and a half from heart failure."

Thankfully, the Thai driver survived the surgery and pulled through. Though he would have loved to get back on the track and race, he had to watch the Italian GP from his hospital bed. Nyck de Vries filled Albon's seat in Williams and managed to score two points by finishing ninth.

After three weeks of relentless training and recovery, Alex Albon was back in his car by the time of the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

Logan Sargeant on his relationship with Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant is driving his first season in F1 with Williams, alongside Alex Albon. The American opened up about how good a relationship he has with Albon. In an exclusive column on F1.com, he wrote:

"Alex and I get along extremely well. We are definitely good friends. We have a good laugh outside of the car, and it’s really enjoyable to be able to sit alongside him on the weekends. From a driving perspective, he’s performing at the level I need to get to. He’s driving incredibly. It’s great for me as it’s pushing me out of my comfort zone. He’s pushing me to be a better driver, he’s showing me the way to be a better driver as well."

Of course, Sargeant stated that he has a lot to learn from his teammate about driving and surviving in Formula 1.