"My whole life I've been telling me I can't": Lando Norris pulls back the curtain on his mindset throughout his career

McLaren driver Lando Norris shared his optimistic approach heading into the 2025 F1 season. He mentioned that he was highly motivated to hit the season despite the difficulties he might have to face.

Norris' consistent driving in the second phase of the 2024 season, alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, helped McLaren win their first Constructors' Championship since 1998. The team managed to develop a very competitive car at the same time when Red Bull's dominance fell off, so it was a boost for them to battle for wins in most races. Norris finished the Drivers' Championship in second place as Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title.

Heading into the 2025 season, Norris felt that he "got what it takes" to have a very successful season and perhaps clinch the title. He told Sky Sports:

"I feel like I prove to myself that I got what it takes and that's, you know, something clicks and you just feel like, okay, now I feel like I can do it now," Norris said. "So I'm definitely not coming in with any overconfidence, you know, or too much or arrogance.

"You know, it's my whole life I've been telling me like myself that I can't. And it's nice that I tell myself for once that I can and that the opportunity is there, you know, so I know, I'm just changing," he added.

Lando Norris is "finding ways" to keep himself motivated this season

Lando Norris made his F1 debut in the 2019 season at McLaren and has stuck with the team since. He proved his competitiveness in the seasons that followed his debut, but the team wasn't able to build a car that could battle for victories. However, there were certain moments when he was thought to be ending his ties with the team.

With McLaren's impressive development last year, Norris was able to win his first F1 race and the Constructors' Championship. Moving into the next season, he seemed confident of achieving success, however, he also mentioned that it could be a "tough year."

"I'm learning, I'm finding new ways to motivate myself and to make myself feel correct. And that is one of those things is coming in here going, I can do it this year. It's pretty better telling myself that than you're not going to do it this year, you know, so I found, you know, it's easy things," Lando Norris said, via SkySports.

"But every person is different, you've got to find your own way and I'm coming in calm. I feel good and ready and I'm more prepared than ever, but I still know it's going to be a very tough year," he concluded.

Considering McLaren's performance last year alongside their rivals Ferrari, the two teams are expected to be taking control of the grid initially. At the same time, they would also bring some changes in the car, so it could very well be experimental for them.

