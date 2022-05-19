F1 is 'definitely a big sacrifice' for non-Europeans, says Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi feels competing in F1 is a 'big commitment' that requires 'a big sacrifice' on the part of non-European drivers on the grid.

Speaking in an interview ahead of a slew of European races on the F1 calendar, the Williams driver explained how it is tougher for drivers who aren't from the continent. Latifi said:

“It’s definitely a very big commitment. Not only for North Americans – I mean, obviously Daniel [Ricciardo] can relate to that quite a lot as well. It’s definitely a big sacrifice. You move away from your family and friends and your home from a very young age.”

The 26-year-old has had a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign with multiple crashes and incidents dominating the headlines around him in the opening five rounds of the season.

His stock has taken another hit from new teammate Alex Albon's sterling performances in the second Williams car on the grid.

The Thai-British driver has scored points in Melbourne and Miami, while Nicholas Latifi's best finish so far was P14 in the first of two American races this season.

"It’s something that comes with the territory" - Nicholas Latifi happy to pursue F1 away from home

Nicholas Latifi agrees that being away from family for extended periods of time is difficult for drivers, but it is part of the territory that comes with being an F1 driver.

The Canadian went on to recount his time in the junior feeder series on his way to F1, saying:

“Racing in Europe in the junior series, on the weekends most of the other drivers are able to take an hour or a two-hour flight home, see their family and friends in the off-time, and that obviously was not a luxury for me and I’m sure for Checo [Sergio Perez] or Lance [Stroll] or Daniel. So it is difficult, and it’s something that comes with the territory. It’s something I was very happy to do, to pursue my passion.”

Latifi, who has two points finishes to his name in the sport, concluded by saying:

“So I guess any driver that’s not really European-based, whether they are in the junior series or already racing at a high level, it is a commitment. I’m sure if they want to make that step, it’s something they will be happy to do because obviously this is the pinnacle and I’m sure most drivers would love to be in that position.”

The Williams driver will be hoping to open his books for the current season when he goes racing at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Edited by Anurag C