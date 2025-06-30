Nico Hulkenberg’s wife Egle Ruskyte boasts her fashion line’s $1,100+ crochet swimsuit 

Sauber F1 racer Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle Ruskyte, posted a picture of herself flaunting a $1,100+ (980,00 €) crochet swimsuit called the 'EMMA Dress' from her brand Eagle.

The F1 driver's wife has dubbed herself a "crochet girl" on her brand's website, stating that her creations focus on making women feel beautiful and comfortable. According to The Sun's 2019 report, Nico's better half is a Lithuanian who studied in her home country and now runs a crochet-centric apparel business boasting over 42K followers on Instagram.

Nico and Egle have been together since 2015. The couple got married in June 2021 and welcomed their daughter Noemi Sky in September 2021. At the time, the 2015 Le Mans winner posted a family photo on Instagram with the caption:

"Something is different since last friday afternoon when our Baby girl Noemi Sky joined us in the world. Mother & Daughter are well and parents couldnt be more proud"

Egle Ruskyte is often seen accompanying Nico to his races and at off-track events like the recent New York premiere of F1 The Movie.

Nico Hulkenberg makes his feelings known on P9 finish at the Austrian Grand Prix

Despite struggling with the front grip during the Free Practice 2 session before the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg finished P9 and landed himself in the top 10.

Reflecting on his performance in a post-race interview, the Sauber driver said that it was "a great feeling to be in the points for the third time in a row" despite a tough qualifying. The 2015 Le Mans winner was visibly disappointed after his Austrian GP qualifying result, wherein he qualified last.

Hulkenberg accepted that he made a mistake in Turn 4 by locking up the front right and running wide, resulting in missing the apex.

"It was costly in terms of lap time, and obviously frustrating, especially knowing the potential we had in the car today," Nico said in a post-qualifying interview, via Formula1.

However, the Sauber racer was in high spirits after finishing P9 at the Austrian GP, wherein he credited the execution of an "aggressive strategy" featuring an early first stop and making the tires last while keeping the pace strong.

In his post-race interview, Nico Hulkenberg expressed confidence in his ride's race pace, adding that he and his team were able to make "the most of the opportunities" at the Austrian GP.

"Since Barcelona, we’ve found a better balance with the car and the performance is coming together more consistently. That’s encouraging. We've shown consistent good performance three times in a row now on different track layouts," Hulkenberg added.

The Austrian GP resulted in double points for Sauber, as Nico Hulkenberg's teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, scored his first points in F1, adding another six for the team.

Hulkenberg took to Instagram to congratulate his teammate and boast his P9 finish, stating that his hard work had paid off.

