"No one succeeds without going through tough patches": Lewis Hamilton puts up a defiant stance as F1 gets back to racing in Zandvoort

Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he still has faith in the project and is willing to take these setbacks as they are just part of achieving a bigger result. The driver shocked the F1 paddock last year when he announced that he was leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2026.

The driver had been a part of the German team since 2013, and during this time, he has achieved a lot with the squad. When the announcement came that the driver was making a move to Ferrari and forming an alliance between the most successful driver and team, it raised anticipation.

The anticipation, however, has not been met, as the partnership has not even secured a single podium in the first 14 races. To add to it, Lewis Hamilton has found it hard to keep up with his teammate Charles Leclerc.

The driver has been under pressure, and this led to the outburst in Hungary, where he said that Ferrari should think about changing drivers. Since then, we've had the summer break and a decent enough time away from the sport. During this time, the driver has recharged himself and is more than willing to take on a few setbacks. He told the BBC,

"I still believe in the potential here and what we can achieve together, and I think everyone in the team does. But no one succeeds without going through those tough patches. So I do welcome it; looking forward to the sunnier days for sure."

Fernando Alonso comes out in defence of Lewis Hamilton

As Lewis Hamilton struggles at Ferrari against Charles Leclerc, he has found support from his old rival, Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard has come out in defense of the British driver and said Lewis doesn't need to prove anything anymore, and sooner or later, he will figure it out. He said,

"I think from the outside you never know for sure what is going on but Lewis doesn't need to prove anything. He's an incredible driver and he will figure out sooner or later to be at the top pace. He and Ferrari will be always a combo that you need to respect a lot."

Lewis Hamilton has currently taken the second-highest number of races to secure a podium at Ferrari. The driver would be hoping to notch at least that one mini milestone to take some pressure off his shoulders.

The first weekend in Zandvoort is hence quite crucial because it would set the momentum for the next few races. If Hamilton kicks things off on a positive note against Charles Leclerc, he can buy himself more time with the media and keep the detractors away in the meantime. The younger Ferrari driver was on the podium at this track last season and would be hoping for a decent run this time around as well.

