"Nobody cares; Money cannot buy taste"- Fans react as Lewis Hamilton buys stake in NFL franchise Denver Broncos

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton announced earlier this week that he has partnered up with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to acquire a minority stake in Denver-based American NFL franchise Denver Broncos. Fans have subsequently taken to social media to share their reactions regarding the same.

Rob Walton, who owns the majority stake in the team, was certainly happy to have the Briton on board. As reported by Sky Sports F1, Walton wrote in an official statement:

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the team #LetsRide

Lewis Hamilton also took to social media to further the announcement, stating:

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story. Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the team!”

Here are some fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton owning a stake in the NFL franchise

Lewis Hamilton describes 2022 F1 Hungarian GP as "epic"

Lewis Hamilton was amongst the few drivers to make an impressive recovery at the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton finished on the podium for the fifth consecutive weekend, despite starting in seventh.

The seven-time world champion was absolutely thrilled with the team's result before heading into the summer break. He, however, admitted that he lost out on a potential win that could have been his first of the 2022 season.

Speaking to the media afterward, Hamilton said:

“It’s hugely satisfying and a great feeling for us given the year we’ve had and to see the progress we’ve started to make. Just getting P2 last week [in France] was huge and it’s two races in a row George and myself have shared the podium, which is fantastic. To start seventh and get up here is a great recovery. The race was lost on the first medium tyre stint, but yes, the second and third part of the race was pretty epic.”

“There was potential for a win. If we had both been up there, we could have worked together with support strategy-wise, but if we are able to take this pace in the second half we can fight with [Red Bull and Ferrari]. To fight and battle with Ferrari for the first time, that’s huge. Red Bull are ahead. The fact Max spun and finished 10 seconds ahead says enough, but we’ve still made huge progress and so to have consistency and two double podiums in the last two races gives us great hope.”

Hamilton currently stands sixth in the drivers' standings, with 146 points to his name.

