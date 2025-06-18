Not Christian Horner, another shock target emerges for Ferrari to replace underfire Fred Vasseur: Report

As the uncertainty looms over Fred Vasseur’s future at the Scuderia Ferrari team, fresh reports have linked a new name as a potential successor to the Frenchman. Vasseur has come under scrutiny amid Ferrari’s recent run of results.

The 57-year-old, who took over the reins at the Maranello-based outfit in December 2022, has recently witnessed an increase in media reports about his immediate future. His role has come under the spotlight, particularly in the wake of the team’s underwhelming performances in the 2025 season.

While previous reports had linked Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner with the Ferrari role, a recent report from Planet F1 suggests that the Italian team’s Head of World Endurance Championship (WEC), Antonello Coletta, is now being considered the favourite for the position.

According to the report, conversations with Coletta have already begun, and a potential transition into Formula 1 for the 58-year-old is being explored. Since taking charge of Ferrari's Endurance Championship team, Coletta has led them to three consecutive Le Mans title triumphs, with the most recent coming under the AF Corse privateer team.

Vasseur’s future was one of the major talking points during the recent Canadian Grand Prix weekend, with the former Alfa Romeo team boss hitting out at the Italian media for the ongoing speculation. The 2025 campaign for the Prancing Horse team has largely unfolded in stark contrast to what many had anticipated in the lead-up to the season.

The Italian outfit currently finds itself 191 points behind McLaren—an alarming drop-off for a team that was neck and neck in the Constructors’ Championship fight until the final race of the 2024 campaign.

Fred Vasseur hit out at speculation regarding his Ferrari future

Fred Vassuer speaks during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Fred Vasseur hit out at the speculation surrounding his future at Ferrari. The team principal of the Italian outfit was quick to dismiss the talks during his interaction with the press at the Canadian Grand Prix.

He appeared infuriated by the rumours, stressed that it was disrespectful for both him and his team to be subjected to such reports. Detailing his thoughts via Planet F1, Vasseur stated:

“I have to stay calm because [if not] I will have to [visit] the stewards [for swearing]. It’s not about myself, I think, because this I can manage. It’s more about the people of the team; I think it’s just disrespectful to them, to their families. We had the case last year with the chief of aero already.

"I don’t know the target [behind the rumours]. I don’t understand the target. Perhaps it’s to give s**t to the team, but in this case I don’t see the point. Perhaps it’s for them [the journalists] the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason, but it’s really hurting the team…”

Since taking over as team principal, Vasseur has overseen the signing of several high-profile motorsport personalities, including Lewis Hamilton, to bolster the team’s ranks. The motorsport chief has also led Ferrari to third- and second-place finishes in the Constructors’ Championship, respectively, since taking the reins in 2022.

