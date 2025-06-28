"Now wait until he bottles it in turn 1": Fans react to Lando Norris dominating F1 Austrian GP qualifying to secure pole position

Lando Norris pulled off an impressive performance during the qualifying session of the 2025 Austrian GP. In Q3, he beat the grid by half a second to clinch pole position, and his dominant showing drew interesting reactions from fans on social media.
The McLaren driver redeemed himself after crashing in the Canadian GP held on June 15. Fighting for P4, Norris collided with his own teammate Oscar Piastri to lose crucial points. However, in Austria, the Brit delivered a strong qualifying performance.
At the Red Bull Ring, Norris smoothly sailed into the Q3 session. In his first out lap of the session, he set the fastest lap time to clinch provisional pole. Moreover, in his final lap, the McLaren driver bettered his own time to win pole with the best time of 1:03.971.
He beat the grid by half a second, the largest time margin of the season so far. Charles Leclerc finished P2 with a time of 1:04.492, whereas Oscar Piastri settled for P3.
However, fans on social media have had mixed reactions to Lando Norris' commanding performance in Austria.
"Yeah, amazing. Now wait until he bottles it in turn 1 when he gets scared," a fan said.
"Watch him bottle it all 1st corner tomorrow," another fan said.
"Only a safety car can make the race interesting; otherwise, he’ll be lapping more than half the field in this rocket ship," a user commented.
Meanwhile, a few fans also praised Norris for his flyer lap.
"Great lap. .5 on the field is deserving of talent praise," a comment read.
"Lando was on another world, let’s goooo," a fan opined.
"New component makes magic sometimes," a user commented.
Norris is currently second in the championship race with 176 points, 22 points behind Piastri.
Lando Norris reacts to securing pole in Austria
McLaren once again unleashed dominance as Lando Norris won pole position in Austria and was half a second quicker than Charles Leclerc, who finished P2. A late yellow flag disrupted Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's final laps, but Norris still maintained a significant margin.
After the qualifying session, Norris said that his pole-winning lap was good, but he did make a few mistakes. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:
"It was a good lap, that's for sure. My Q3 run one was good, but I knew there were a few places where, if I just got it right, I could still get quite a bit more time, and I did exactly that."
He added that he would like to savor this moment, as the season has been tough for him.
"It's a long season, and I still savor this moment, especially as some of my tougher moments have been in qualifying. So to put in the lap like today, to put in the performance like I had, was pleasing for myself. I'm excited," Norris added.
Lando Norris will start the race on Sunday from pole. He will be fighting with Leclerc at P2 and Piastri at P3.