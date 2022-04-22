"Of course I feel ready" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc feels the 'confidence' of fighting for the title

Charles Leclerc currently leads the 2022 drivers' standings with a significant 34-point gap to George Russell in second. The Ferrari driver has now claimed that he is ready to fight for the title this season, regardless of the immense pressure of doing the same.

As reported by Motorsport, when asked if he feels ready to fight for his maiden world championship title this year and deal with the pressures that come with the same, Leclerc responded, saying:

“Of course I feel ready. Regarding pressure, I’ve never felt it so much in my career, but today I manage emotions better. Three years ago being at the head of a Grand Prix was a completely new thing, today I know I have a car that allows me to be in command of a race, it’s his place, and this gives me more confidence.”

Charles Leclerc has had a top-two finish and scored a point for the fastest lap in all races so far this season, showing incredible pace and consistency. The Monegasque will be looking to further extend his lead this weekend on Ferrari's home soil at the Imola Grand Prix with the support of the Tifosi.

"We need to stay focused on our job" - Charles Leclerc ahead of the 2022 Imola GP

F1 is returning to Imola this weekend and Ferrari are set to take on their home race. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is excited to drive in front of the Tifosi once again. For the first time in his career, the 24-year-old will be driving a car capable of fighting for the championship, making it an absolute treat for the fans watching. Leclerc, however, revealed that the team must not get caught up in the excitement and rather focus on delivering another spectacular race.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Ferrari driver revealed the team's approach going into the Imola GP, saying:

“I’m very excited. To be at home for Ferrari, I know that in past years we’ve had so much support here, and now to be here in this position, I know that it’s going to be special. But I think the most important thing for us this weekend is to not overdo things, which is easy whenever there’s excitement and whenever things are going well. So we need to stay focused on our job, not try to do too much and hopefully it will be a positive weekend.”

Ferrari are currently leading the constructors' standings by a whopping 39 points, despite Carlos Sainz's DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

