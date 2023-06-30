"Oh the double standards": Lewis Hamilton blasted for his comments on Red Bull already developing the 2024 F1 challenger

In a surprising turn of events, seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has ignited a heated debate among fans and critics with his recent comments urging the FIA to implement regulations regarding the start date for teams' car development in the upcoming season.

The British racing superstar believes setting a common start date will prevent some teams from gaining an unfair advantage by getting a head start in designing their cars. However, many fans and online users have been quick to point out the irony in Hamilton's stance, as it raises questions about his own team's past actions.

Hamilton's statement came amidst rumors that Red Bull are already working on their 2024 F1 challenger. The F1 regulations allow teams to commence development on their cars well in advance of the actual season, leading to concerns about potential disparities in performance.

While on the surface, Hamilton's suggestion seems reasonable to maintain a level playing field, his critics have been quick to remind everyone of his team's history.

It is no secret that Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton as their lead driver, took full advantage of the rule changes introduced in 2014 when hybrid engine regulations were implemented. They embarked on developing their car years before their competitors, and the fruits of their labor were evident as they went on to dominate the sport for the next decade, rewriting the record books in the process.

Mercedes won eight consecutive constructor's championship from 2014 to 2021, with Hamilton claiming the driver's title seven times in that period.

This discrepancy in Hamilton's stance versus his team's previous actions has drawn sharp criticism from fans and observers alike. Twitter has been buzzing with reactions, and it seems that the racing community is divided on the matter.

Many fans have accused Lewis Hamilton of hypocrisy, suggesting that his comments are an attempt to prevent other teams from employing the same tactics that brought his team so much success.

Here are some of the top reactions to Lewis Hamilton's comments from Twitter:

"Oh the double standards" commented a user.

Nitish Roy @nitishroy @SkySportsF1 Yeah he didn't believe this way, when he won Seven world championships. @SkySportsF1 Yeah he didn't believe this way, when he won Seven world championships.

Sir MV1 🦁 #InMuskWeTrust @MsOTC33



His team started developing years before the others when the hybrid engine rules came in and then dominated in that car for 10 years & broke records.



TRANSLATION - I don’t want anyone breaking my records. @SkySportsF1 And the hypocrite of the year award goes to —— @LewisHamilton ! 🤡His team started developing years before the others when the hybrid engine rules came in and then dominated in that car for 10 years & broke records.TRANSLATION - I don’t want anyone breaking my records. @SkySportsF1 And the hypocrite of the year award goes to —— @LewisHamilton! 🤡His team started developing years before the others when the hybrid engine rules came in and then dominated in that car for 10 years & broke records. TRANSLATION - I don’t want anyone breaking my records. https://t.co/8zZ3Sr8tCx

Scott 🦢 @littlebuster6 @SkySportsF1 I'm not saying he's wrong but he wasn't making these suggestions when he was miles out in the lead for the Championship. @SkySportsF1 I'm not saying he's wrong but he wasn't making these suggestions when he was miles out in the lead for the Championship.

GullyNat @GullyNat_ @SkySportsF1 Its a good idea BUT comes across as bitter considering he never suggested this during the Mercedes dominance of 2019/20 for example. @SkySportsF1 Its a good idea BUT comes across as bitter considering he never suggested this during the Mercedes dominance of 2019/20 for example.

Hazza ⚒️ @theabstractpoet @SkySportsF1 Was he saying this when Merc were miles ahead of everyone “cruising” to titles @SkySportsF1 Was he saying this when Merc were miles ahead of everyone “cruising” to titles

"Lewis Hamilton is a crybaby," read another tweet.

Jacob Longley @JacobLongley4 @SkySportsF1 U can say it’s ironic given his previous dominance but u can’t deny its a good idea going forward @SkySportsF1 U can say it’s ironic given his previous dominance but u can’t deny its a good idea going forward

Garry M 🇮🇪 @GarrrryyM @SkySportsF1 He's got a point for sure, but the hypocrisy coming from Lewis is wild lmao @SkySportsF1 He's got a point for sure, but the hypocrisy coming from Lewis is wild lmao

"If he was in a Red Bull car he wouldn't be saying this" commented another user.

Russ @RDL198040 @SkySportsF1 If he was in that Red Bull car he wouldn’t be saying this. 7 world titles and no bleating until now. @SkySportsF1 If he was in that Red Bull car he wouldn’t be saying this. 7 world titles and no bleating until now.

As the debate continues to simmer online, it remains to be seen how the FIA and other teams will respond to Lewis Hamilton's remarks.

Lewis Hamilton desperate to win the World Championship next season, doesn't care about a race win this year

Lewis Hamilton's winless streak has been well-documented so far in the current season. As he prepares for the upcoming 2023 Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton has not tasted victory in an F1 race for a staggering 18 months, marking the longest winless streak of his illustrious career.

While fans and spectators eagerly anticipate his triumphant return to the winner's circle, Hamilton has made surprising statements, indicating that his focus lies more on securing the 2024 F1 World Championship rather than ending his current string of losses.

In a recent interview, Hamilton candidly expressed his thoughts on his winless drought and his aspirations for the future. Rather than placing undue emphasis on securing a race win this year, the 38-year-old driver revealed that his primary objective revolves around clinching the championship title in the upcoming season.

Hamilton stated, "I hope we don't focus too much on winning a race this year. I care less to win a race this year and more to win the championship next year."

As the 2023 season progresses, all eyes will be on Hamilton to see if his strategic approach pays off in the form of a championship-winning campaign next year.

