Oliver Bearman chats to 10-time ATP Tour winner after his stunning win in Monte Carlo

Formula 1 rising talent Oliver Bearman recently shared a light-hearted moment with Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini following the latter’s grueling Round of 32 win at the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters. The Haas rookie had a long conversation giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the camaraderie between two elite athletes from different sporting worlds.

Ad

Berrettini is a former Wimbledon finalist and ten-time ATP Tour singles champion. In the recent Monte Carlo Masters, R32 match against 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, the Italian secured a hard-fought victory over the German. After the win, Berrettini revealed the secret behind the win was a change in his attitude.

Oliver Bearman, who is in Monte Carlo for promotional appearances, visited the 28-year-old after the match, which led to a humorous conversation between the two. The Italian who was clearly fatigued after the contest, greeted Bearman with a smile, admitting his exhaustion. Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters took to X to post the conversation with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Post-match chats with Ollie Bearman & Matteo Berrettini 🏎️ 🎾 @HaasF1team @MattBerrettini #RolexMonteCarloMasters"

Expand Tweet

Ad

They later caught up near the locker area. Bearman revealed he had lived in Bologna for two years and picked up the language due to his ties with Ferrari. The 19-year-old sympathized with the tennis pro's post-match exhaustion, as Berrettini drew a comparison between their respective sports and mentioned:

"Now, I feel like you still have the adrenaline. I think it's like you guys. Right after you feel like if you get a great win, and then in ten minutes. Sleep time. It's got to be tight. My legs are going to feel really heavy, after that rally." [0:36 onwards]

Ad

Berrettini’s match had stretched him physically and mentally. Although he beat Zverev 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 after one of the match's longest rallies, he admitted to reaching a heart rate of 200 and that his legs felt "really heavy" but he pushed through. Oliver Bearman acknowledged the win, adding:

"Especially at the end of the rally, I think it was incredible... You are that far in, it's so special when you win such a big rally. It looks incredible."

Ad

Zverev was the top seed in the tournament but was ultimately worn down by Berrettini's consistency and home crowd support. The loss added to a string of recent early exits for the German, while Berrettini’s comeback form continued to build momentum on clay.

"How do these guys do it?" - Matteo Berrettini recalls trying out F1 simulator in conversation with Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman in the TV Media Pen at Suzuka Circuit on April 4, 2025. Source: Getty

As their conversation continued, the two stars entertained the idea of stepping into each other’s world. Matteo Berrettini suggested a driving lesson, while Oliver Bearman playfully agreed to try his hand at tennis. The Brit clarified that he played paddle for fun as the Italian clutched his chest, laughing.

Ad

Oliver Bearman has had an impressive start to his motorsports career. After becoming the youngest driver to race for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in 2024, he moved to the Haas F1 team. The 19-year-old has found two consecutive top-10 finishes in his first three races for the Kannapolis-based team. Bearman currently stands in 12th place with five points after three races in the 2025 season so far.

The duo ended the chat discussing height as the tennis star remembered fitting into a racing car. The tennis pro then recalled trying an F1 simulator in Doha once, admitting he couldn’t believe how drivers manage the sport’s physicality and control.

Ad

"One time I tried to be in one of the simulators once. I was like, how do these guys do it?," Berettini said.

With both athletes promising to meet again before the week’s end, the brief exchange was a reminder of the mutual respect and curiosity shared across the sporting spectrum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More