Alexander Zverev-conqueror Matteo Berrettini reveals secret behind beating German at Monte-Carlo to secure World No. 1 spot for Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini revealed the key change that helped him overcome Alexander Zverev in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters from a one-set deficit. Berrettini's win against the German has confirmed that his compatriot Jannik Sinner will continue being the World No. 1 upon his return from his doping suspension.

The Italian kicked off his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a routine 6-4, 6-4 win over Mariano Navone to set up a blockbuster clash with the top seed, Alexander Zverev. The match lived up to the hype with both men delivering some top-notch tennis, however, it was Berrettini who came back from a set down to win the thriller 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

During the post-match interview, Matteo Berrettini was asked what change he made to his game after going a set down. The 28-year-old revealed that it was not his game but his attitude was what he changed. It is also worth noting that this win has confirmed that Jannik Sinner, who is serving a three-month doping suspension, will remain the World No. 1 on his return.

“The game plan was the same. I just changed my attitude. I wasn’t hitting the forehand and the serve the same way I was in the previous days. I had to adjust to the conditions. I have to say, Sascha was playing unbelievable. Really deep. Returning a lot. It wasn’t easy. I switched a bit mentally. I told myself to be more aggressive. If I had to lose this match, I had to do the right things. Being aggressive. That’s how I changed a bit. Luckily it worked.”

Berrettini also had a wholesome interaction with his fans, one of whom had a hilarious poster of the Italian in the get-up of a saint.

This is also the highest-ranked opponent the 2021 Wimbledon finalist has defeated in his career.

Matteo Berrettini clinches the biggest win of his career against Alexander Zverev in Monte-Carlo

Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev shaking hands after their match - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini's highest-ranked wins were his wins over Dominic Thiem in 2021 and Casper Ruud in 2023, both of whom were ranked World No. 3 in the ATP rankings. The Italian came into his match against Alexander Zverev with a disastrous 0-8 record against players ranked in the top 2.

The former World No. 6 clinched the biggest win of his career, ranking-wise, on his ninth attempt. The Italian is having a resurgent season, where he also clinched the first win of his career against Novak Djokovic and has reached three quarterfinals.

Matteo Berrettini will look to continue performing at his highest level when he faces the winner of Jiri Lehecka vs Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

