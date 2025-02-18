Novak Djokovic-conqueror Matteo Berrettini makes his feelings known on finally beating Serb in 5th attempt at Qatar Open

Matteo Berrettini clinched one of the biggest wins of his career, defeating Novak Djokovic in the opening round of the 2025 Qatar Open. Berrettini headed into the match having failed to get the better of the Serb in their previous four meetings.

The two men set up a mouth-watering opening-round rematch of the 2021 Wimbledon final, where the Serb clinched a four-set win. However, the 28-year-old finally passed the Djokovic test with a 7-6(4), 6-2 win to announce to the tennis world that he can still compete at the highest level. He has been dealing with injury struggles for the past few years, which hasn't let him play at his best consistently.

During the on-court interview, Berrettini expressed his delight in finally breaking the deadlock to get his first win over the 24-time Major champion. Berrettini also lost to the Serb at the 2021 US Open and the 2021 French Open, both in four sets. He was also decimated 2-6, 1-6 at the 2019 ATP Finals.

“It’s something I’ve been looking to do for a long time. I played him in the most important events on tour. I had the honor and pleasure to play him. I wish I compare won one of those matches. I worked really hard to be back here and be at this level. I knew my level was high. I just needed matches like this. The hard work I’ve put in the last months worked really well today. I’m happy with my performance. I enjoyed my time out there, which is the most important thing,” he said.

Matteo Berrettini will play Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

It is worth noting that Djokovic is also returning from an injury he picked up in Melbourne. And although the Serb hasn't been at his best since the last season, albeit by his high standard, the 37-year-old recently opened up about why he hasn't retired yet.

"Through tennis, I develop the most as a person, as strange as it may sound" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

During a recent interview with Vijesti, a Montenegrin news publication, Novak Djokovic opened up about why he hasn't retired from tennis yet. The Serb won the elusive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, his only title last year. He touched upon the million emotions he goes through during a match and how those help in developing as a person.

“It is mainly because of the love for tennis, for the sport. Secondly, there is also the fact that I think that through tennis I develop the most as a person, as strange as it may sound, but on the tennis court during a match I go through a million emotions - some of the most beautiful, some of the worst, and doubts, and criticism, and ecstasy, pleasure, anger, anger, everything else... And in those few hours, I sometimes even embarrass myself for what I am going through and how I behave, on the other hand, what thoughts appear to me,” he stated.

Djokovic also added how he was proud of himself for the way he was able to take in all the emotions in a 'humane and sporting way' and expressed the importance of beating oneself before the opponent in an individual sport.

