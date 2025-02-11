"I sometimes even embarrass myself" - Novak Djokovic makes honest admission about why he hasn't retired yet

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, recently opened up about what keeps him going even at the age of 37, despite having achieved everything the sport has to offer.

The Serbian collected the only piece of silverware that was missing in his armory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won the Olympic Gold in his fifth attempt. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, with both sets decided by tiebreaks. This victory completed Djokovic's Career Golden Slam, making him the only third male player to have won all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, the first two being Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

In an exclusive interview with Vijesti, a Montenegrin news publication, Djokovic explained his reasons for not retiring yet. Among the reasons was his deep passion for the sport and how it constantly helps him to improve as a person.

“It is mainly because of the love for tennis, for the sport. Secondly, there is also the fact that I think that through tennis I develop the most as a person, as strange as it may sound, but on the tennis court during a match I go through a million emotions - some of the most beautiful, some of the worst, and doubts, and criticism, and ecstasy, pleasure, anger, anger, everything else... And in those few hours, I sometimes even embarrass myself for what I am going through and how I behave, on the other hand, what thoughts appear to me.” he stated.

“In any case, I am proud that I can go through it all in a humane and sporting way and lend a hand to my opponent, regardless of whether he won or lost. I think that these are the values that sport sends and that is why people identify with athletes. Especially in an individual sport, where you have to beat yourself first to beat the one across the net,” Djokovic added.

The former World No. 1 beautifully described how a sport can profoundly shape an individual’s personality and mindset. He emphasized that experiencing the emotional toll of competing at the highest professional level while staying at equilibrium is among the most valuable lessons one can learn. Ultimately, he underscored that the greatest battle is not with the opponent but with oneself.

Novak Djokovic on inspiring generations and the importance of sports

In Picture: Novak Djokovic celebrating his quarterfinal win at 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The current World No. 7, Novak Djokovic shared his motivation to keep competing at the highest level and his desire for everyone to play some sport for physical and emotional well-being. He said:

“I really feel that through my professional tennis career I continue to inspire younger generations to take up racquetball, not only here, but also around the world. That's what drives me, it really gives me strength, the privileged position and status that I have. I would like everyone to play tennis now, but I would be happy if they did any sport, with or without a ball, because activity is key, for health and for everything else, from a young age.”

Djokovic’s words reflect his enduring passion for sport and his commitment to leaving a legacy that goes beyond his own accomplishments. By continuing to compete and inspire millions of people, especially the youth, he reassures his role as a global ambassador for tennis and a healthy lifestyle.

