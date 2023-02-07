"One of the people I respected most": When Lewis Hamilton opened up about his admiration for former Williams boss

Ahead of the Williams car launch for the 2023 season, we look back at the time Lewis Hamilton expressed his admiration for former Williams boss, Sir Frank Williams. He is one of the most successful and respected figures in the history of F1.

He founded the Williams team in 1977 and led them to numerous championship titles and victories. Sir Frank's impact on the sport cannot be overstated, and he is widely considered one of the greatest team bosses in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton has often spoken of his admiration for Sir Frank Williams, revealing that he was one of the people he respected the most in F1. In 2020, Hamilton described Sir Frank as:

"I'm a big fan of Sir Frank and his incredible contribution to the sport. He was always so positive to me and was one of the people I respected most here. He was probably one of the most honest, if not the most honest people in Formula One."

Hamilton's respect for Sir Frank goes beyond just words. In 2019, at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton took Sir Frank for a hot lap, which was later featured in a special video for F1's YouTube page. The video showed the deep respect and love that Hamilton had for Sir Frank and the Williams team.

Lewis Hamilton's tribute to Sir Frank Williams was a testament to his admiration for the Williams boss

Sir Frank's death in November 2021 was a loss not only for the Williams team but for the entire F1 community. Hamilton's tribute to Sir Frank after his passing showed the impact that the team boss had on his life and career. Lewis Hamilton said:

"Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport, always had time for me and always without judgement. I feel so honoured to have called him a friend. What he achieved in this sport is truly something special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart. I have the utmost respect and love for this man, and his legacy will live on forever."

Despite Sir Frank's passing, his legacy will live on in the sport forever. The Williams team, which he founded and led to so much success, will always carry his name and his spirit.

Lewis Hamilton's admiration for Sir Frank Williams will be remembered as a testament to the impact that the team boss had on the sport and on the career of one of the greatest drivers in F1 history.

