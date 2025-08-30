"Oscar Piastri makes me look like I'm emotional": Lando Norris shares honest opinion on his title rival

Lando Norris has shared his honest opinion about teammate Oscar Piastri, claiming that the Aussie is so calm and collected that it makes him look emotional in comparison. The 25-year-old also explained how he thinks Piastri is "just as good" as him.

Many fans and experts expected Lando Norris to hold the advantage in a title fight with his teammate, given his performance against Oscar Piastri in 2024 and the fact that the Briton is a much more established driver at the Papaya team and in F1. But Norris has received more than just a challenge from Piastri in 2025, as the latter leads the world championship by nine points after 14 rounds.

During an interview with David Coulthard for Viaplay recently, Norris talked openly about going up against Piastri for the title. After mentioning that his advantage over Piastri is his experience in F1, Norris explained how he thinks he stacks up against the Aussie.

"He certainly doesn't lack in speed, talent, ability in any sense of the word. So I know what I'm going up against, against a guy who is the same speed as me and just as good as me.

"He's incredibly calm, he's cool. I feel like I am [cool and calm] but he makes me looks like I'm emotional."

The 2025 drivers' championship battle is now an exclusively McLaren affair as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri go up against each other to claim their maiden F1 title.

While the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell aren't out of it mathematically yet, their deficit to the McLaren pair in front seems too large to overcome in the remaining 10 rounds.

The British team also does not look like it will stop, as it continues to bring the quickest package at each race in 2025. Neither the Red Bull nor the Mercedes machinery looks to be any match.

Lando Norris explains how he lost out to Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Dutch GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris explained that small factors, including a dicey moment at turn 7 and a gust of wind down the main straight, were the reasons behind his losing out to Oscar Piastri during qualifying for the Dutch GP. Norris was only 0.012 seconds behind his teammate in the end.

Speaking to the media after the session, Norris explained how close the margins were between him being on pole and him being P2 in the end.

"I had a bit of a moment in (turn) 7 on my best lap which was probably a little bit of a loss, and a bit more of a gust of wind down the start/finish (straight), and I lost one hundredth, and that's P2, you know," said Norris [via Formula 1's official website].

"So, just close margins, small margins and today I lost out but could easily, if you just rewind it, I could easily be ahead by the same margin again," he added.

Since its return on the F1 calendar in 2021, the Dutch GP has only been won by the pole sitter. Overtaking in normal conditions has proven to be difficult at Zandvoort in recent years.

But Norris could still stand a chance on Sunday if he can get Piastri into turn one, taking inspiration from what Max Verstappen did to him during the same event in 2024.

