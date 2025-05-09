Oscar Piastri has the mental strength to put up with Max Verstappen's driving antics, claims F1 legend

Oscar Piastri is leading the 2025 championship race against Max Verstappen by 32 points. Moreover, former F1 world champion Alan Jones believes Piastri has the mental strength to tackle Verstappen's aggressive antics, unlike his fellow colleagues on the grid.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, is struggling to compete with McLaren this year as Piastri has emerged as a legitimate and strong title contender. He is presently running on a three-win streak and has four victories overall in six races.

With 131 points, the Australian driver has occupied the championship lead by a significant margin. Verstappen, on the other hand, slipped to P3 with 99 points.

Meanwhile, former F1 world champion Alan Jones has warned the Dutchman of using his aggressive antics against Piastri. He stated that Max Verstappen often scares and bullies his rivals in close wheel racing. However, the McLaren youngster has the mental strength to not only deal with the Red Bull driver's hostility but also hit back in a similar manner.

Talking to Fox Sports, Jones said:

"He sees a gap and goes for it, and Oscar is not going to be put off by that. There are a lot of other drivers he’ll bluff and hold them to ransom a bit, but I believe Oscar has got the mental strength not to put up with that crap. He’ll just take it for what it is and give it back to him."

Verstappen and Piastri had multiple heated battles this year, including an intense one at the Saudi Arabian GP. At turn 1 of the opening lap, both drivers approached the apex together, coming wheel-to-wheel. The Dutchman left the track and rejoined in the lead, but the FIA deemed it an illegal move. Hence, he was given a five-second time penalty. That penalty cost him a chance at winning, as Piastri beat him by a lead of +2.843 seconds to emerge as P1.

Ex-FIA steward compares Max Verstappen's mental strength to Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen with Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver and ex-FIA steward Johnny Herbert has stated that Oscar Piastri's mental strength is similar to Max Verstappen's. He added that the McLaren driver can outwit the Red Bull champion and place himself as a strong title contender.

Talking to Beste Online Casino Nederland, Herbert said,

"Oscar Piastri has just been able to show he's able to outwit Max Verstappen. His mental strength, his speed, his consistency, and his race craft have been really impressive this season, and he presents himself so well, and he is so calm over the radio. Piastri is doing the job he needs to win this year’s championship. He has a similar mental strength as Verstappen."

Herbert criticized the four-time world champion's aggressive driving last year while being on the steward panel. After Verstappen's camp raised concerns of conflict of interest, Herbert was fired as steward by the FIA.

