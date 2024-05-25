Oscar Piastri's mother hilariously responds as the banter between Charles Leclerc and the Australian continues

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole joined in on the banter between her son and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. She even involved RB driver Yuki Tsunoda. Ahead of the Monaco GP weekend, the Aussie had posted on X jokingly enquiring about his possible Monagasque roots to get some support from the locals.

He got a hilarious response from the only actual Monagasque driver on the grid, Charles Leclerc, who offered to adopt the 23-year-old. Piastri suggested that he would change his name and add 'Leclerc' to it at the end and also demanded to meet the Ferrari driver's cure dog in the paddock ahead of the race in the principality.

Even more amusingly, the F1's graphics seemed to have caught on with the banter. After the FP1 session where Oscar Piastri finished P2 behind Lewis Hamilton, they added 'Leclerc' at the end of his name. After the session, the McLaren driver responded:

"Guess that’s official then. Submitted the papers @Charles_Leclerc?"

The Ferrari driver too noticed the detail and replied:

"Mixed feeling in FP1 for the Leclerc family."

However, it was Oscar Piastri's mother who took the banter to another level when she hilariously claimed that they had an opening for a son and picked Yuki Tsunoda:

It appears there’s a vacancy for a son in my family, @yukitsunoda07?"

As for his performance in the qualifying, Oscar Piastri stated that he had a 'pretty good' Friday as he finished P2 and P12 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions respectively.

Oscar Piastri analyzes his Friday practice session at the Monaco GP

The McLaren driver did not get a clean lap in the FP2 session but showed a strong pace in the long runs that would certainly boost his chances in the Grand Prix on Sunday.

As per F1.com, the Aussie reflected:

“That’s Friday done in Monaco. I’d say it’s been a pretty good day overall. The pace has looked good but it’s very, very tight between a lot of teams today, so it’s difficult to say where we could net out.

"We’ve got some things to look at and tweak overnight, but I feel like we’re in a good place. It’s going to be an exciting Saturday.”

His teammate Lando Norris too was satisfied with his performance as he pointed out:

"I think it’s been a reasonable first day. It’s always hard to get in a good rhythm around here but I think we’re in a good place. It’s very close between several teams, with maybe one or two a little further up the road compared to us."

McLaren are currently 58 points behind Ferrari in the battle for P2 in the Constructor's Championship and have seen an upturn in form since China, finishing on the podium in the last three races.