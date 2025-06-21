Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole drops her verdict on F1: The Movie

Oscar Piastri's mom, Nicole, revealed that she enjoyed watching Brad Pitt star in F1: The Movie. The film is set to release next weekend, but Nicole watched it at a premiere and jokingly took a jibe at his son, saying he could have acted better.

"F1: The Movie" is set to release in theaters on June 27. Earlier this week, the film crew hosted a special screening in New York for F1 drivers, teams, and other celebrities.

Renowned actor Brad Pitt is playing the lead as 'Sonny Hayes,' with Damson Idris being his co-star. The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, is one of the co-producers.

Apart from fictional scenes, the movie has also integrated shots from the actual Formula 1 races. Many active drivers, including Piastri, will reportedly be seen in action in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mom watched the film and said she enjoyed it without stressing about her son's performance on the track. When asked about her review of the F1 film, Nicole said (via the F1 Australian Grand Prix X handle):

"I loved it. I really enjoyed watching it. Watching F1 and not being stressed."

When further asked if she deemed Oscar's performance in the movie as 'Oscar' award-worthy, Nicole replied:

"He could've done a little bit better, I think. But you know he'll pass. He can stick to his day job."

Oscar's mother is quite popular on social media for her hilarious takes, similar to the one mentioned above. She actively supports her son by regularly attending the weekend races. This year, Nicole has been spotted at several Grand Prix events rooting for Oscar as he leads the drivers' title after 10 races.

The F1 movie reminds Lando Norris of his rivalry with teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris with Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Previews - Source: Getty

Lando Norris also attended the F1 movie premiere in New York, while his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri skipped the event. Norris reviewed the film and said it reminded him of the complexities of rivalry between teammates.

Talking to AP at the movie premiere, Norris said:

“You always want to be the top dog, and you always want to be on top—of everyone, not just your teammate. You want to be on top of the grid, right? The interesting part, and I think the thing that the F1 movie gets into a little bit more, is how teammates have to be teammates but also how they want to beat one another, and how do you get that balance right? Because if it’s too much one way, it’s not good. If it’s too much the other way, it’s not good. It’s a difficult balance, but that’s part of the sport.”

At the 2025 Canadian GP held on June 15, Lando Norris made contact with Oscar Piastri on lap 67 of 70 and crashed into the wall. This was their first collision in the season where both teammates are fighting for the championship. After Canada, Piastri leads the title race with 198 points, whereas Norris trails at 176 points in second position.

