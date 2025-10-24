Oscar Piastri shares major update on 'repercussions' that Lando Norris was facing for his Singapore GP antics

Lando Norris was handed repercussions for the remainder of the 2025 season for his clash with Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP, but their Sprint race incident in Texas caused the team to re-examine the consequences handed to the Briton. Piastri revealed ahead of the Mexican GP that the papaya duo have been handed a clean slate for the upcoming races, removing the repercussions that Norris was slated to face.

Since the Saudi Arabian GP, Piastri has been in the lead of the drivers' standings and had an advantage of 34 points over Norris after the Dutch GP, his biggest gap to the Briton in the standings. However, since then, this lead has diminished in the past four race weekends.

This was coupled with the pair colliding at the Marina Bay Circuit, where Norris was able to benefit from the whole altercation. Subsequently, he was held responsible for the whole ordeal and revealed ahead of the US GP that he would face repercussions for his actions.

But this situation changed after the US GP, as the pair collided in the Sprint race. This led McLaren to revisit the intra-team dynamics, as the Aussie revealed in the Thursday press conference for the Mexican GP:

"We've gone through it again; we go through every weekend regardless of what's happened. I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint and we're starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us."

"We're just going out and racing and see who can come out on top. The consequences on Lando's side have been removed... Yes, ultimately, it was [the cut-back] There's a lot of factors involved, but ultimately, yes, that's what's been decided."

Oscar Piastri has a 14-point lead in the drivers' standings with five race weekends left to spare before the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri reflects on his championship position amid diminishing points lead

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri was once touted as the favorite for the drivers' championship. However, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris making inroads in his lead, his position in the drivers' table is now quite vulnerable.

Subsequently, when asked about whether he wants to be hunted or be the hunter in a championship's storyline, he said in the press conference:

"I think everyone likes a good underdog story or, you know, trying to come back is sometimes a bit easier. But I’d rather have the championship lead than be in any other spot. So, yeah, I’ve always kind of said I enjoy that because it normally means you're doing something right."

There are still 141 points up for grabs in the 2025 F1 season, leaving Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, and George Russell as the only drivers who can mathematically win the drivers' crown.

