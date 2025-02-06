Oscar Piastri shares unfiltered feelings on the “lively” NBA trade deadline amid several shocking moves

McLaren star Oscar Piastri delivered his unfiltered opinion as the NBA trade turned "lively" in the final hours of the trade deadline on Wednesday. He had earlier shared a hilarious reaction to Luka Doncic's shocking move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA trade remains a major interest for fans globally as they witness surprise transfers of their favorite players across the teams. It has seemingly been the same for McLaren's 23-year-old race-winning driver, Oscar Piastri, who has been quite subtly delivering his takes on this season's trade.

As the final hours of the deadline approached, the sport witnessed some major changes, including Jimmy Butler's $121 million contract extension with the Warriors. Reacting to the action going on during the trade, Piastri shared a post on X.

"This NBA trade deadline is lively," Oscar Piastri wrote on the social media platform.

Earlier as well, the Australian had shared a hilarious reaction when Doncic's move from the Mavericks to the Lakers was announced. Piastri had then shared a picture of him being blown by the wind, perhaps depicting him being "blown away" with the transfer.

Oscar Piastri has been racing for McLaren since the 2023 season and has been rather competitive since the start. He managed to clinch two victories last year when the team had a car that was competitive at the top. His contribution, alongside his teammate Lando Norris', also helped the team to clinch their first Constructors' Championship since the 1998 season.

F1 pundit predicts McLaren's "biggest challenge" with Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris lineup

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are immensely competitive when given the right car. Norris, who had been sitting without a victory since his debut with the team in 2019, managed to win four races last year. Adding to that were the two triumphs that his teammate achieved.

While their immense competence helped the team fill out a major gap in the championship, F1 pundit Martin Brundle claims that this could also bring them issues in the future. Giving Red Bull and Mercedes' example, Brundle mentioned that these teams are currently focusing on having one strong driver. On the other hand, McLaren has two.

"I think it’s different for McLaren a little bit because they’ve got two drivers who could take points off each other. Ferrari, that could well happen too," he said (via Motorsportweek).

"Max [Verstappen] and Red Bull, a one-horse race. We’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli in the Mercedes. He’s got a lot to learn, so Mercedes could be a one-horse race with George Russell, and I think that’ll play into their hands for the Drivers’ Championship."

He further mentioned McLaren's major challenge, adding that troubles could start in the Drivers' Championship as well, citing the Ferrari between prediction Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

"The Constructors’ Championship is a different deal, so I think McLaren has probably got the biggest challenge there."

"But if [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc are close together, they’ll start stealing points off each other, and that is what will make the Drivers’ World Championship difficult."

Ferrari and McLaren are expected to be the strongest teams heading into the 2025 F1 season. The two shared a battle for the Constructors' Championship last year, with the latter emerging victorious with 666 points.

