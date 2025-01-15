"Our coffee is extra smooth": Alex Albon drops reaction on Carlos Sainz's post on his first visit to Williams headquarters

Alex Albon shared a specialty of the Williams Racing HQ as Carlos Sainz posted a picture from his first day of work at Grove on social media. He is joining the team after his departure from Ferrari last season.

Sainz drove for the Prancing Horse between 2021 and 2024, battling consistently and gathering crucial points for the team. However, as his contract came to an end, the team signed Lewis Hamilton, who left his decade-long partnership with Mercedes to race for the Maranello-based outfit.

After a long wait, Sainz decided to sign for Williams Racing, partnering with Albon for 2025. As the 30-year-old shared a picture from his first day of working from the team's headquarters in Grove, his teammate commented on a specialty, mentioning their coffee is "extra smooth."

"Welcome to Grove, Carlos! Our coffee is extra smooth☕," Albon commented under the post.

Alex Albon drops a reaction to Carlos Sainz's "first day" post from Grove (@alex_albon on Instagram)

The Spaniard was initially linked with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull Racing when his exit from Ferrari was confirmed. However, after unsuccessful negotiations, he settled on Williams Racing. Logan Sargeant raced in the other car until 2024, but he was also replaced mid-season by Franco Colapinto due to his subpar performances.

Carlos Sainz reflected on his time racing with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz amassed four F1 career victories during his time with Ferrari, with the first one at Silverstone in 2022. As mentioned, he remained consistent throughout the years he spent with the team.

He recently discussed the "special" experience he had racing with the Prancing Horse. Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, he told Tom Clarkson that it was a 'different' feeling with the team, however, he also faced some tough moments.

"It’s a very special experience," Carlos Sainz said (via Planet F1). "It’s something that even if I sit here and I try to explain it to you, I don’t think I can. I’m not very good at explaining myself or explaining my feelings and but I can tell you, it’s something very different to anything that I felt before, and I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it."

"Sometimes it’s tough, there’s things about being a Ferrari driver that is also tough. And I’m not going to lie, not everything is roses and perfect."

While it is hard to claim that Sainz might go on to contend for race wins with Williams in his first season given the competition on the grid, his experience will certainly provide the Grove-based outfit with a new outlook and help with overall development.

