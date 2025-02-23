Picture: Both of Lewis Hamilton’s mothers spotted during his first Ferrari run at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton did his first test run with Scuderia Ferrari on January 23 at the Fiorano track. Apart from the Tifosi crowd cheering for him, Hamilton also had two special people on the paddock, his two moms, Carmen and Linda.

Hamilton had a terrific induction at Ferrari. He arrived in Maranello on January 20 and arrived at the factory for a detailed tour. He was received by team CEO Benedetto Vigna, team principal Fred Vasseur, and chairman John Elkann.

Moreover, on January 23, Hamilton arrived at the Fiorano track in Maranello for his first test run with his new team. Fans gathered in huge numbers outside the track to witness the historic moment.

The seven-time world champion was given the team's 2023 season model, SF-23, for a quick TPC test run. Amid foggy weather, the British driver completed 30 successful laps and impressed the Tifosi crowd around.

Meanwhile, as new pictures surfaced on the internet, Lewis Hamilton was also accompanied by some special family members. His dad, Anthony Hamilton, was walking side by side with him throughout the process.

Moreover, his two moms, Carmen and Linda, were also captured together as Hamilton took a brief of the SF-23.

Carmen is Hamilton's biological mother and had divorced his dad, Anthony in 1987. Moreover, Anthony found love again in Linda, who supported Lewis' career throughout his childhood.

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion also had a second round of tests in Barcelona, where he completed his 1000 km run. He also participated in the mandatory Pirelli tire test.

Following this, he represented Ferrari during the F175 event, with the London crowd cheering loudly for him. He also drove the 2025 season challenger SF-25 at the Fiorano track on February 19 and reportedly conveyed his feedback to the team engineers.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the story behind the iconic suit from his Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamiton at F1 75 Live - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wore an all-black suit during his induction day with Scuderia Ferrari. He clicked an iconic picture outside the legendary home of Enzo Ferrari, a picture that went viral on social media. It became the most-liked F1 picture on Instagram with over five million impressions.

Meanwhile, revealing the story behind the iconic suit, Hamilton told CNN:

“I knew exactly what suit I wanted and how it looked. And when I did find it, I was like, it’s that one. One of the coolest cars that’s ever been made. And to be in front of that building, that’s the history within all the drivers. You see them take that photo in front of it."

Lewis Hamilton sent the F1 fans into a frenzy when he announced his groundbreaking switch to Ferrari. He will make his official debut for the red team on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

