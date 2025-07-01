Pictures: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon meet England's cricket Icon Andrew Flintoff

In a rare crossover between cricket and F1, Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon met former England cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff for a face-off at the Lord's cricket ground. Williams shared pictures of their meet-up on Instagram, while the video is yet to be released.

Ad

The 12th round of the 2025 F1 season will be held at Silverstone, one of the most iconic racing circuits. The British Grand Prix will go on full force this weekend, with the race scheduled on Sunday, July 6.

While the drivers were in England, Williams collaborated with the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, famously known as the home of cricket. In an official announcement, the Grove-based squad revealed that Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will have a cricket showdown with former England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff.

Ad

Trending

Williams shared pictures of the rare crossover on Instagram, where Sainz and Albon can be seen with cricket bats, helmets, gloves, and pads. Flintoff also took the duo for a tour of the Lord's ground. He showed them the iconic balcony and record board.

Ad

This post is just a teaser for the fans, as a full video of the crossover will be released later. Cricket and F1 do not often collide, but such meet-ups will likely unite fans ahead of the British GP.

Last year, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri turned up at the India-Australia Test match held at Melbourne and backed his home team, Australia.

Meanwhile, the 2025 British Grand Prix is crucial for Williams, as their form has dropped lately. Alex Albon faced three back-to-back retirements in Spain, Canada, and Austria, while Sainz also retired on the formation lap in Austria after his rear brakes caught fire.

Ad

To stay in the top five of the constructors' standings, Williams will likely need to score points consistently.

Carlos Sainz reacts to his DNS in Austria

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was forced to retire at the formation lap of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix as his rear brakes caught fire. To add to the misery, Alex Albon also retired due to technical issues.

Ad

After a disappointing weekend, Sainz demanded accountability from Williams, saying the team needs to execute better, as their car is decent enough to compete. Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"We have a decent car. I mean, we haven’t upgraded it much, but we have an upgrade coming soon. We just need to get better at executing weekends. All of the big leaders of the team, we need to take responsibility and leadership. We all need to take accountability for what we are doing wrong as a team. This is one aspect of the team that I fully back, and I fully trust that we are capable of doing that."

Carlos Sainz added that Williams' failures in the last few weekends are unrelated to the fact that they shifted their focus to the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More