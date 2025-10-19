Pictures: Danica Patrick shares clicks during her F1 US GP appearance in Austin

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 18:09 GMT
AUTO: OCT 18 F1 United States Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Danica Patrick at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix race weekend - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick is back in the F1 paddock as the sport heads back to the United States. This meant that the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was going to be on the Sky Sports F1 panel, and with the race weekend still underway, she shared some images where she could be seen enjoying the motorsport festival in Austin on her Instagram.

Patrick has been a part of the Sky Sports expert panel for about four years. She made her debut as an F1 pundit at the 2021 United States GP, and has since been a staple for Sky Sports' coverage during the North American races.

Subsequently, having a fine time in Texas and enjoying the weekend so far, Patrick shared several images on her Instagram and captioned the post:

"Another hot and busy weekend in Austin for @skysportsf1 🤠"

On the other hand, Danica Patrick was present in COTA to witness one of F1's biggest storylines as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided in a typical turn one bottleneck at the fabled track.

Danica Patrick asserts Oscar Piastri is at fault for the collision with Lando Norris in the Sprint race

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris colliding at the Sprint race start during the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the United States - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris sit one-two in the interim drivers' standings. Over the past 18 race weekends, all collisions between the two had been initiated by the Briton, but this was no longer the case in Austin.

The pair started second and third on the grid, where Norris was the lead McLaren driver. But, with Piastri getting the jump on his teammate on the race start, he attempted to make a switch back at the exit of turn one.

However, his sudden sharp turn had caught Nico Hulkenberg off guard, who tagged Piastri, who then ricocheted into Norris. This led to a double DNF for the papaya duo, and the whole clash was deemed a racing incident by the FIA.

Danica Patrick, on the other hand, didn't think so. The 43-year-old argued on the post-sprint show on Sky Sports F1 on how the championship leader was at fault for the whole ordeal, and said:

"Oscar [Piastri] was still going to be on the outside for the next corner; he would have needed a lot of momentum [to get past Lando Norris]. He slowed down extra and that’s why it got so bad. At that point in time, the pack has closed more and the gap is gone."

Meanwhile, Danica Patrick is expected to stay on board the Sky Sports broadcast for a few more weeks this year. She is slated to be present at the Mexican GP next weekend before possibly making another appearance at the Las Vegas GP a few weeks after that.

