Pictures: Oscar Piastri's sister, Hattie, shares images of her day out in London

Oscar Piastri's younger sister, Hattie Piastri, recently visited London and shared pictures from her day out on Instagram. Hattie posted images of the aesthetic property and scenic park on her Instagram stories.
Piastri, who made his F1 debut in 2023, has transformed into a championship contender in 2025. With McLaren building the fastest car on the grid, the Aussie driver is consistently succeeding in driving the MCL39 to as many as five victories in the first 10 races.
Meanwhile, Piastri is receiving tons of support from fans and family. Born in Melbourne in 2001 to Chris and Nicole Piastri, the McLaren driver has three younger sisters, Hattie, Eddie, and Mae.
Hattie Piastri is quite active on social media. She recently visited London city and shared images from her trip on social media. On her Instagram handle, she posted pictures of London's scenic beauty through stories.
While Hattie is enjoying her trip in London, Oscar Piastri is in Austria looking to extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship this season. He had a rare off-weekend in Canada earlier this month, finishing P4. During the final few laps, his teammate Lando Norris touched the back of his car in an intense wheel-to-wheel battle and crashed into the wall.
Luckily, Piastri survived and finished the race at P4 despite sustaining damage to his car. After 10 races, the Aussie is still leading the championship race with 198 points and five wins. McLaren, on the other hand, has a massive lead in the Constructors' Championship. They're seated in P1 with 374 points, while Mercedes ranks P2 with 199 points.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are free to race despite the Canada incident
For the first time this season, McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided while fighting wheel-to-wheel. The Brit made a move without a significant gap and paid the price by crashing into the wall. He also touched Piastri's car and damaged it.
However, despite the uncomfortable incident, Piastri confirmed that McLaren has allowed them to race freely and no team order will be enforced for now.
Talking to ESPN in Austria, the 24-year-old driver said:
"We're still free to race, still fighting for a championship each. So, no, keep going racing, and make sure that we don't come into contact again. I just want, and we all want, a fair opportunity to try to win both championships. I think the situation has to change dramatically to start having those conversations, and they're a very long way away at the moment."
Lando Norris immediately took the blame for the crash and apologized to McLaren as well as his teammate. He apparently made an error in judgment, which not only cost him the race but also valuable points in the championship race. Norris is running second in the title race with 176 points.